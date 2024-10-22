Inc. Names Enveyo as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner for Outstanding Support of the Logistics Industry

"Our goal is always to add value to our clients through streamlining logistics processes and enabling scalable operations. We're thankful to our clients who have put their trust in our team and technology and have endorsed our value to their organizations." - Coby Nilsson, Enveyo CEO & Co-Founder Post this

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of business. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman states, "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"We're thrilled to be selected as a 2024 Power Partner by Inc.," says Coby Nilsson, Enveyo's CEO & Co-Founder. "Our goal is always to add value to our clients' organizations through streamlining complex logistics processes and enabling efficient and scalable operations. We're thankful to our amazing clients who have put their trust in our team and technology and have endorsed our value to their organizations."

Enveyo's mission is simple — enable businesses to make business-transforming shipping decisions by leveraging comprehensive data & integrated systems. Shippers and 3PLs of all sizes and across industries leverage Enveyo technology to power streamlined logistics operations and realize substantial cost savings, including, GEODIS, HEYDUDE, CooperVision, Stord, NFI Industries, and many more.

With Enveyo's robust logistics technology platform, organizations can:

Ingest any volume of data from any system and in any format, eliminating data silos and non-value-added technologies across their logistics tech stack

Leverage out-of-the-box and customizable dashboards reporting on shipment performance and associated cost data in real-time to implement actionable strategies

Create an infinite number of business rules to automatically select the best carrier, service, and rate for every shipment, ensuring flexibility and agility in the dynamic logistics industry

Enhance the customer experience through real-time delivery notifications across the lifecycle of every shipment that improves trust and brand loyalty

Automatically audit carrier performance to ensure contractual commitments, identify billing discrepancies, and recover costs

Gain a competitive advantage through real-time access to complete, accurate, and timely data that fuels strategic, operational growth

To view the complete 2024 Power Partners list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

Learn more about how Enveyo's suite of logistics optimization solutions help shippers and 3PLs of all sizes move their logistics forward at enveyo.com.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping 3PLs and shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and freight auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

Media Contact

