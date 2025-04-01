Inc. Names ExecThread to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

We're very proud to join the ranks of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the US and within the Northeast," said Joe Meyer, ExecThread CEO. Post this

"In the past three years, ExecThread's membership has more than doubled, and has grown to over 850,000 registered members – a clear testament to the strong demand for our solution amongst job-seeking professionals. We're very proud to join the ranks of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the US and within the Northeast," said Joe Meyer, ExecThread CEO.

To celebrate ExecThread's recognition on Inc's 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast, new members can access a month of ExecThread's premium Full Access Membership for just $1 USD.

The 154 companies on the Inc. Northeast list had a remarkable rate of growth, with a median growth rate of 100 percent between 2021 - 2023, while adding 9,114 jobs and $6.7 billion to the region's economy. Between 2021 and 2023, ExecThread had a growth rate of 255% percent.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About ExecThread

ExecThread is a premium membership network of more than 850,000 high-caliber executives who have access to hidden and confidential job opportunities for executive-level operating roles and Board of Director positions. Some of the companies that have leveraged ExecThread's platform to find talent are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), American Express (NYSE: AXP), Capital One (NYSE: COF), CBRE (NYSE: CBRE), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Teradata (NYSE: TDC), Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY), Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG), and Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), among many others. It's free to join ExecThread, and you can access more than 9,000 confidential exec-level job opportunities at http://execthread.com.

Media Contact

Christine Kline

ExecThread, Inc.

[email protected]

718-687-7504

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of companies – as of December 31, 2023. Since then, some companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000 and for 2023 is $1 million. As always Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the business leaders and entrepreneurs shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

