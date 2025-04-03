Inc. Names Fortreum to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Mid-Atlantic

"Earning a spot on the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Regional list is a testament to our team's relentless dedication, innovation, and commitment to our customers' journey," says co-founder James Leach. Post this

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic. Between 2021 and 2023, these 137 private companies had a median growth rate of 95 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 7,266 jobs and $4.9 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/mid-atlantic starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Fortreum is an independent firm specializing in audit, advisory, and technical testing service s, delivering cybersecurity expertise in highly regulated industries. Our mission is to simplify cloud and cybersecurity challenges for our clients. With nearly 25 years of combined experience in both the public and private sectors, Fortreum is dedicated to addressing our customers' complex cloud and cybersecurity needs.

Fortreum is pioneering an integrated, continuous assessment approach through our XRAMP platform. To learn more on how you can consolidate regulatory frameworks validations, increase security assurance while reducing internal impact, check out XRAMP to learn more.

