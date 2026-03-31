Inc. Names Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. to 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast for the Fourth Time

"Being recognized again on the Inc. Regionals list reflects how far we've come—and how intentional we've been about where we're going," said Gregg Dukofsky, Founder and Visionary. "Our growth comes down to a team that executes and clients who continue to push us forward." Post this

"Being recognized again on the Inc. Regionals list reflects how far we've come—and how intentional we've been about where we're going," said Gregg Dukofsky, Founder and Visionary of Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. "Our growth comes down to a team that executes and clients who continue to push us forward."

Between 2022 and 2024, the 151 companies on this year's list achieved a median growth rate of 73 percent. Collectively, they added 6,779 jobs and contributed $2.3 billion to the Northeast economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, are available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast. You can also view Interactive Entertainment Group's full company profile, including growth insights and ranking details, here: https://www.inc.com/profile/interactive-entertainment-group.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere—they innovated, adapted, and thrived."

Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. is a nationwide experiential partner specializing in tech-forward, customizable interactive experiences for corporate events, trade shows, brand activations, and sports sponsorships. With in-house production, logistics, and on-site teams, the company delivers fully managed, turnkey solutions designed to drive engagement and measurable impact. From concept through execution, each experience is built to align with brand objectives and audience behavior.

More About Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a two-year period. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions—as of December 31, 2024. (Some companies may have since gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through its journalism, Inc. informs, educates, and elevates a community of innovators and risk-takers building the next generation of companies. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, alongside Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Arielle Dukofsky, Interactive Entertainment Group Inc., 1 8007600724 119, [email protected], interactiveparty.com

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SOURCE Interactive Entertainment Group Inc.