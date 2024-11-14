Inc. Names Jennings Social Media & MarTech as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

"We are thrilled to be honored as a 2024 Inc. Power Partner," said JSMM CEO Valerie Jennings. "It's truly a testament to the hard work, creativity and dedication of our incredible team, who strive every day to ensure our clients meet and exceed their marketing goals." Post this

"We are thrilled to be honored as a 2024 Inc. Power Partner. This recognition celebrates the successful outcomes we have achieved for our clients in the SMB market. It's truly a testament to the hard work, creativity and dedication of our incredible team, who strive every day to ensure our clients meet and exceed their marketing goals. This award also reflects the trust and collaboration we share with each of our clients, whose feedback and success stories were instrumental in securing this recognition."

In 2023, JSMM achieved remarkable milestones, including a 42% increase in revenue driven by expanded services and a commitment to integrating AI and advanced digital marketing techniques. By fostering long-standing client relationships, some lasting over a decade, JSMM has helped numerous clients achieve significant returns on investment and sustained growth. With a unique team-based approach inspired by top industry practices, JSMM's specialized advertising, content creation and digital strategy teams collaborate to deliver custom-tailored, scalable solutions that adapt to market changes and ensure client success.

About Inc.

Inc. is a leading media brand that empowers entrepreneurs and business leaders with insights, guidance, and resources for growth. Through its journalism, Inc. inspires and supports those who are shaping our future, reaching a monthly audience of more than 40 million across various channels. Inc.'s signature Inc. 5000 list has celebrated the fastest-growing privately held companies since 1982, alongside other prestigious lists like Female Founders and Power Partners, which showcase businesses excelling in their fields. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Jennings Social Media & MarTech (JSMM)

Jennings Social Media & MarTech (JSMM) is a woman-owned, certified and award-winning digital marketing agency with over two decades of expertise in delivering innovative, data-driven solutions for clients ranging from small businesses to publicly traded companies. Leveraging AI-powered digital advertising and advanced marketing strategies, JSMM drives impactful growth across diverse industries, including automotive, travel and tourism, luxury real estate, healthcare, manufacturing, technology and aviation. With a commitment to client success and a reputation for excellence, JSMM is a trusted partner for businesses aiming to enhance their digital presence and achieve measurable outcomes. For more information, visit www.jsmmtech.com.

