Inc. Names Jennings Social Media & MarTech as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list honors the nation's top B2B companies with a proven track record supporting entrepreneurs and driving business growth.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the premier media brand and guide for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future, has announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. This exclusive list highlights B2B organizations across the United States that have demonstrated excellence in helping entrepreneurs and emerging businesses thrive. Among this year's 359 honorees across sectors such as marketing, health and wellness, financial services and public relations, Jennings Social Media & MarTech (JSMM) earned recognition within the "Small and Mighty" category for businesses with 1-49 employees.
Each company on the 2024 Power Partner list received high praise from clients for playing a pivotal role in helping leaders navigate the complex startup landscape. These partners provide critical support in hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, and fundraising, allowing founders to focus on their core missions. "This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman. "As part of our vetting, our team of editors, researchers, and reporters gathered data on each company's services, reviewed online comments and testimonials, and spoke with founders to confirm each vendor's true commitment to long-lasting, mutually beneficial partnerships."
"We are thrilled to be honored as a 2024 Inc. Power Partner. This recognition celebrates the successful outcomes we have achieved for our clients in the SMB market. It's truly a testament to the hard work, creativity and dedication of our incredible team, who strive every day to ensure our clients meet and exceed their marketing goals. This award also reflects the trust and collaboration we share with each of our clients, whose feedback and success stories were instrumental in securing this recognition."
In 2023, JSMM achieved remarkable milestones, including a 42% increase in revenue driven by expanded services and a commitment to integrating AI and advanced digital marketing techniques. By fostering long-standing client relationships, some lasting over a decade, JSMM has helped numerous clients achieve significant returns on investment and sustained growth. With a unique team-based approach inspired by top industry practices, JSMM's specialized advertising, content creation and digital strategy teams collaborate to deliver custom-tailored, scalable solutions that adapt to market changes and ensure client success.
For the complete list of 2024 Inc. Power Partner Award winners, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024.
About Inc.
Inc. is a leading media brand that empowers entrepreneurs and business leaders with insights, guidance, and resources for growth. Through its journalism, Inc. inspires and supports those who are shaping our future, reaching a monthly audience of more than 40 million across various channels. Inc.'s signature Inc. 5000 list has celebrated the fastest-growing privately held companies since 1982, alongside other prestigious lists like Female Founders and Power Partners, which showcase businesses excelling in their fields. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Jennings Social Media & MarTech (JSMM)
Jennings Social Media & MarTech (JSMM) is a woman-owned, certified and award-winning digital marketing agency with over two decades of expertise in delivering innovative, data-driven solutions for clients ranging from small businesses to publicly traded companies. Leveraging AI-powered digital advertising and advanced marketing strategies, JSMM drives impactful growth across diverse industries, including automotive, travel and tourism, luxury real estate, healthcare, manufacturing, technology and aviation. With a commitment to client success and a reputation for excellence, JSMM is a trusted partner for businesses aiming to enhance their digital presence and achieve measurable outcomes. For more information, visit www.jsmmtech.com.
Media Contact
Sophie Shafter, Jennings Social Media & MarTech, 1 816-719-0944, [email protected], www.jsmmtech.com
SOURCE Jennings Social Media & MarTech; Jennings Social Media & MarTech
Share this article