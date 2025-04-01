Inc. Names Marketing Maven to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list had a median growth rate of 124 percent.

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Marketing Maven is No. 124 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific, which includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

Founded in 2009 by CEO and President Lindsey Carnett, Marketing Maven has grown into a powerhouse, known for its comprehensive and strategic approach to PR, brand management, and market research. Over the years, Marketing Maven has earned numerous accolades for its outstanding work across multiple sectors, underscoring its position as a top-tier mid-sized PR and integrated marketing agency.

"We are thrilled that Marketing Maven made the list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific. To receive this award after 15 years in business is a testament to our team's ability to meet the changing needs of the market, from traditional PR to a full suite of market research, digital advertising, SEO and web development services, all while maintaining our focus on delivering exceptional results for our clients," said Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2021 and 2023, these 142 private companies had a median growth rate of 124 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 7,947 jobs and $5.6 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Marketing Maven has become a go-to partner for clients seeking a competitive edge, consistently recognized for its excellence in social media, brand strategy, website development, PR, digital advertising, influencer marketing, and market research. The agency has received numerous awards for its groundbreaking campaigns and continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in PR and marketing. Carnett attributes the company's enduring success to its nimbleness, diverse team of natural storytellers, and commitment to staying ahead of industry trends.

One of the key drivers of Marketing Maven's success is its proprietary Marketing Maven Method, a three-stage process that has helped businesses generate over $1 billion in earned revenue. The method is made up of three unique stages:

The first stage is Insights360, powered by Sentio360, a suite of proprietary business intelligence tools fueled by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

Next is Strategy360 where the insights gained in the deep-dive market research are used to create an actionable marketing roadmap.

Finally, Implementation360 is where the marketing tactics designed to help clients attain their desired outcomes are executed.

Meticulously honed over 15 years, The Marketing Maven Method leverages the agency's deep industry insights and cutting-edge business intelligence tools powered by AI and machine learning.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About Marketing Maven

Marketing Maven is a nationally recognized, full-service marketing and communications agency with offices in Los Angeles and New York. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven is an industry leader in brand management and market research, utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. The agency has received numerous accolades for its innovative, results-driven campaigns. For more information, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, [email protected], https://marketingmaven.com/

SOURCE Marketing Maven