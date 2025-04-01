Inc. Names Onsite Solutions Inc. to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Southeast list had a median growth rate of 114 percent.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Onsite Solutions Inc is No. 79 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast, which includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
"Being named to the Inc. Regionals: Southeast 2025 is a true reflection of the integrity, dedication, and teamwork that define Onsite Solutions Inc.," said Andrew Dinh Founder and CEO of Onsite Solutions Inc. "We believe that when people come together with trust, accountability, and a shared commitment to doing the right thing, remarkable things happen. This recognition belongs to every member of our team who leads with purpose and works relentlessly to create a meaningful impact for our clients and the communities we serve."
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 192 private companies had a median growth rate of 114 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the region's economy.
Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.
"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.
Onsite Solutions Inc. is a company specializing in providing tailored Information Technology, Audio & Video services and consulting that cater to the specific needs of businesses across various industries. We offer a wide range of services, including facility IT AV management, maintenance, and operational support, designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure seamless operations for their clients. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Onsite Solutions Inc. has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to outsource critical functions and streamline their IT & AV operations. Our expertise in managing and delivering customized solutions makes an asset in helping companies achieve their operational goals.
The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
