Inc. Names Onsite Solutions Inc. to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast

This recognition from Inc. Regionals: Southeast 2025 reflects the integrity and teamwork at the heart of Onsite Solutions Inc. Our success comes from trust, collaboration, and purpose," said Andrew Dinh, founder and CEO. Post this

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 192 private companies had a median growth rate of 114 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Onsite Solutions Inc. is a company specializing in providing tailored Information Technology, Audio & Video services and consulting that cater to the specific needs of businesses across various industries. We offer a wide range of services, including facility IT AV management, maintenance, and operational support, designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure seamless operations for their clients. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Onsite Solutions Inc. has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to outsource critical functions and streamline their IT & AV operations. Our expertise in managing and delivering customized solutions makes an asset in helping companies achieve their operational goals.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

Media Contact

Press Release, Onsite Solutions Inc, 1 8664650330, [email protected], Onsite Solutions Inc

SOURCE Inc.