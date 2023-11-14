Inc. Names Red Brick Consulting as a 2023 Power Partner Award Winner for Outstanding Support of the Construction Industry.

"We are thankful to our wonderful clients who have given us their trust and have endorsed our value to them." - Heidi Moak, Chief Executive Officer of Red Brick Consulting Post this

"We are very excited to be recognized as a Power Partner honoree. Our goal is always to add value to our clients and to become an indispensable asset to their organizational success and this award validates this core mission" says Heidi Moak, Chief Executive Office of Red Brick. She further noted: "We are thankful to our wonderful clients who have given us their trust and have endorsed our value to them."

One of Red Brick's key mission goals is to drive value for their clients and treat the client's work as if the team at Red Brick were the owners of the client's firm. As a result of this effort, the Red Brick team is now delivering scores of projects all across the United States and is helping support many of the largest multi-family (self-performing GC) Development firms, managing airport programs and construction, and working on dozens of commercial projects.

Regarding the INC Power Partner awards: "Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023 and the November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine.

About Red Brick Consulting, Inc.

Red Brick Consulting, Inc. is a Certified Woman Business Enterprise (WBE). Red Brick provides services under two separate divisions: Aviation and Consulting. Under the Aviation division, Red Brick is providing Program Management at Reno Airport (the MoreRNO program – a $1 Billion – 5-year program), Project Managment at Phoenix Sky Harbor - PHX ($3.5 Billion over – 5 years) and numerous other projects at airports across the nation. Further, Red Brick's Consulting division has completed over 15,000 housing units and has another 25,000 in process across the United States along with millions of square feet of commercial/industrial/entertainment space. For more information, visit redbrickconsultants.com.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print.

