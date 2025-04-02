Inc. Names Rocket.net to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast

Rocket.net achieved an astonishing 1000%+ growth rate from 2021 to 2023, placing us in the top 10 fastest-growing companies in the Southeast region. Post this

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 192 private companies had a median growth rate of 114 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About Rocket.net

Launched in 2020, Rocket.net empowers SMBs, enterprises, and agencies of all sizes to accelerate, protect, and deploy WordPress websites worldwide. Serving over 30 billion requests and 1 PB of traffic a month, Rocket.net's SaaS platform enables customers to deliver their WordPress website securely within 50ms of website visitors. Rocket.net's unique and easy approach to hosting WordPress is backed by 24/7/365 support with a 98% customer satisfaction rate. Learn more at Rocket.net.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Trumble, Rocket.net, 1 8773740764, [email protected], https://rocket.net

SOURCE Rocket.net