Inc. Names Stephanie Betters of Left Main REI to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede — all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible team and community we've built at Left Main REI," said Stephanie Betters, co-founder and CEO. "Our mission has always been to empower real estate investors and entrepreneurs with the systems, tools, and support they need to grow their businesses. Being named to the Inc. Female Founders 500 is an incredible honor, and it inspires us to keep pushing forward to help our customers achieve their goals."

Under Betters' leadership, Left Main REI has grown into a leading CRM platform built specifically for real estate investors. The company helps investors streamline lead management, automate follow-ups, and manage their businesses more effectively through powerful integrations and automation.

Left Main REI has become a trusted technology partner for thousands of real estate investors nationwide. By combining industry expertise with powerful CRM infrastructure built on Salesforce, the platform enables investors to manage deals, build stronger relationships, and scale their operations more efficiently.

As the real estate investment industry becomes increasingly data-driven, Betters continues to lead Left Main REI's mission to provide innovative tools, education, and systems that empower entrepreneurs to build sustainable and scalable real estate businesses.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine's Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Left Main REI

Left Main REI is a leading CRM platform designed specifically for real estate investors. Built on Salesforce, the platform helps investors manage leads, automate follow-ups, track deals, and streamline operations so they can scale their businesses more efficiently. Founded by real estate investors for real estate investors, Left Main REI combines powerful technology with deep industry expertise to help entrepreneurs build lasting success in real estate investing.

