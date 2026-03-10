Inc. Names SunLED Life Science Founder Dr. Anne Berends to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

I founded SunLED Life Science to restore the part of sunlight our bodies need, but glazed windows filter out. To be recognized alongside so many women building companies that are solving real human problems is an incredible honor." Post this

Berends earned a Master of Science in Chemistry and a PhD in Nanomaterials Science from Utrecht University in the Netherlands. She spent more than seven years on R&D focused on near-infrared (NIR) light, the healthy part of sunlight that accounts for 50% of the solar spectrum, and how to bring its benefits indoors to help people who, on average, spend up to 90% of their waking hours indoors, deprived of essential NIR. As a result, she developed SunLED's proprietary NIR LED light technology, which was validated in a double-blind clinical study conducted by the University of Groningen, and went on to found SunLED Life Science in November 2024.

"Being named to the 2026 Inc. Female Founders 500 is deeply meaningful to me because SunLED Life Science was born from a simple but powerful realization: modern life has quietly disconnected us from sunlight, something essential for human health and wellness since the dawn of civilization. Today, most people spend nearly all of their waking hours indoors, and their health and energy levels are paying the price," said Berends. "I founded SunLED Life Science to restore the part of sunlight our bodies need, but glazed windows filter out. To be recognized alongside so many women building companies that are solving real human problems is an incredible honor."

SunLED Life Science recently launched its first consumer product, SunBooster, a first-of-its-kind near-infrared (NIR) device that is scientifically proven to boost mood and energy levels and enhance users' overall well-being. SunBooster is already on the market in the Benelux region, and will launch in other key markets in H1 2026, including the Nordics (March), the USA (April), the UK, France and Germany. The wellness device has won several awards, including a special mention in TIME's 2025 Best Inventions, an IFA 2025 Innovation Award, the CES 2026 Techlicious Best of CES Award, and the MWC 2026 Editor's Choice Award from The Gadgeteer, amongst others. View a short video about SunLED here.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."

About SunLED Life Science

SunLED Life Science researches and develops lighting solutions that bring the health benefits of sunlight indoors. Our patented and scientifically proven Near-Infrared technology promotes health and well-being, and easily integrates into various devices, such as screens, luminaires, car dashboards, and more. We envision a world where everyone can access the benefits of natural sunlight indoors.

Founded in 2024, SunLED Life Science is a privately held company headquartered in Amsterdam. Follow SunLED Life Science on LinkedIn or learn more at https://sunled.health.

