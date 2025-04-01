Inc. Names Supply Wisdom to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list had a median growth rate of 100 percent.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Supply Wisdom is No. 61 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast, which includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"Being recognized among the fastest-growing companies in the Northeast is both an honor and a reflection of our team's relentless commitment to innovation and client success. At Supply Wisdom, we are driven by a singular mission - to empower businesses with real-time risk intelligence that enables proactive and confident decision-making. This recognition reinforces the value of our approach and inspires us to keep pushing boundaries as we support our clients in navigating an ever-evolving risk landscape." — Tom Thimot, CEO of Supply Wisdom

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 154 private companies had a median growth rate of 100 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 9,114 jobs and $6.7 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom helps organizations stay ahead of supply chain disruptions through continuous monitoring of third parties, nth parties, and their locations. Its full-stack AI-based SaaS platform delivers real-time alerts and predictive risk intelligence across the entire supply and vendor ecosystem—empowering companies to detect early warning signs, mitigate risks before they escalate, and ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance. As the only solution providing real-time coverage across all key risk domains—financial, cyber, operational, ESG, compliance, Nth party, and location-based risk—Supply Wisdom enables third party risk, procurement, operations, and supply chain teams to reduce vulnerabilities and maintain resilience in an increasingly volatile world. Trusted by Fortune 100 and Global 2000 companies in sectors including financial services, insurance, healthcare, and technology, shipping, and manufacturing sectors—such as United Healthcare, BNY Mellon, and Bank of Ireland—Supply Wisdom also champions workplace diversity, with a global workforce that is 57% female. Learn more at https://www.supplywisdom.com/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

