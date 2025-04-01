Inc. Names TLK Fusion, Inc to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific

"TLK Fusion has remained nimble in the recent economic challenges that all small businesses are experiencing. The value of what we bring for our client base are the pillars that build strong businesses and the partnership that holds them up" Post this

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2021 and 2023, these 142 private companies had a median growth rate of 124 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 7,947 jobs and $5.6 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About TLK Fusion, Inc

TLK Fusion is a premier retail brokerage and marketing firm headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, redefining how brands scale from small businesses to enterprise-level success. Founded in 2009 by Ken Collis Jr., TLK Fusion has cultivated a reputation for powerful retail distribution strategies, bridging the gap between emerging brands and major retailers.

With a track record of billions of dollars in transactions, TLK Fusion has successfully placed brands on the shelves of big-box retailers, e-commerce giants, and specialty stores nationwide. The firm's dynamic approach to retail expansion, combined with celebrity endorsements and influencer-driven marketing, has positioned it as a dominant force in brand acceleration.

TLK Fusion's roster boasts A-list celebrity partnerships, including collaborations with some of the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sports. Their ability to merge high-impact marketing with retail execution ensures that brands not only enter the market—but thrive.

As a multi-award-winning company, TLK Fusion has received numerous accolades, including:

INC5000 Fastest Growing Companies (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)

Rolling Stone Magazine Impact Award

Best in Biz Awards

The Golden Bridge Award

The Stevie Awards

Multiple Clutch Awards

Entrepreneur 360 Awards

TLK Fusion continues to be the firm of choice for brands looking to scale, succeed, and dominate the retail space. From Pitch to Shelf, We Deliver.

