Inc. Names Wolfe, LLC as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

"This award reflects the dedication and care our team brings to every client relationship. At Wolfe, our core values are more than just words. They are the driving force behind our commitment to exceeding expectations and empowering businesses to achieve their goals." Post this

"We're honored to be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner," says Jason S. Wolfe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wolfe, LLC. "This award reflects the dedication and care our team brings to every client relationship. At Wolfe, our core values are more than just words. They are the driving force behind our commitment to exceeding expectations and empowering businesses to achieve their goals through purposeful gifting solutions."

Wolfe continues to revolutionize the rewards and gift card industry with its unique Card-Linked Gifting technology. This cutting-edge platform seamlessly connects gifts to recipients' debit cards, eliminating issues like fraud and unused funds often associated with traditional gift cards, delivering unparalleled value to both consumers and businesses.

Beyond its technological advancements, Wolfe also focuses on empowering businesses to optimize their gift card programs through its expanded Merchant Solutions services. This initiative helps companies of all sizes and stages enhance their gift card programs, increase speed to market, and drive sales for greater efficiency and profitability. This commitment to helping businesses thrive through effective gift card strategies and innovation underscores Wolfe's dedication to client success and industry leadership.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024.

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About Wolfe, LLC

Wolfe, LLC is an innovative Pittsburgh-based investor and incubator. The holding company conceives, invests in and grows innovative financial technology (fintech) and ecommerce businesses. Wolfe's past and current company portfolio include GiftCards.com, OmniCard, Direct Response Technologies, JamboMedia, PerfectGift.com, GiftYa, Gift Card Granny, and Give InKind. The company holds a broad portfolio of patents in the gift card and card-linked offer arena.

Media Contact

Lindsey Morrison, Wolfe LLC, 866-739-4914, [email protected], https://www.wolfe.com

SOURCE Wolfe LLC