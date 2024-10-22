Inc. Names Workplace Student Loan Solution Summer as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

NEW YORK , Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year's list recognizes Summer, the leading end-to-end workplace student loan and college cost planning solution, among 359 companies in health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from B2B clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate strategic business decisions, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"We're honored to be included on this list, as it reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer support to companies adopting next-generation employee benefits, and to providing real impact for employees grappling with student debt and college costs," said Will Sealy, CEO of Summer. "We've seen a tremendous year of growth both in terms of customers we serve and impact to their employees; as a Certified B Corporation, Summer has partnered with over 2,000 employers and partner organizations across the U.S. to generate over $1.75 billion in savings to date."

This award follows a string of major milestones for Summer: This August, the company announced its first acquisition, and the addition of Don Weinstein, ADP's former Chief Product & Technology Officer, as Summer's first Chief Innovation Officer. Summer also recently announced its Advisory Board of distinguished HR & People leaders who lead or formerly led Human Resources for industry-leading companies including Microsoft, Unilever, and Albertsons. Earlier this year, Summer pioneered an industry-leading partnership with ADP, enhancing their capabilities for 401(k) student loan matching for retirement plan participants.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Summer

Summer is the only end-to-end student loan and education assistance solution that saves eligible employees an average of $40k and is proven to reduce turnover by 20%. Summer partners with employers and institutions to deliver a tailored benefit that empowers employees to save for education, better manage their student loans, find forgiveness options, and lower monthly payments––simplifying student loans from start to finish. As a Certified B Corporation, Summer has partnered with over 2,000 employers and partner organizations across the U.S. to generate over $1.75 billion in savings to date.

