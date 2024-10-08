Inc. Presents Its 45th Annual Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala

"I'm thrilled to be able to applaud this exclusive community of leaders who are shaping the future of business and to toast their success," said Mike Hofman, the editor-in-chief of Inc. Post this

Guests of the event will come together for a three-day celebration of their accomplishments and revealing conversations about the challenges and issues that face today's fastest-growing and highest potential brands, as well as exclusive networking opportunities, and a Black-Tie Gala reception.

Prominent entrepreneurs and luminaries speaking at the event include:

Courteney Cox , founder, Homecourt

, founder, Homecourt Ayesha Curry , founder and CEO, Sweet July

, founder and CEO, Sweet July Mark Douglas , president and CEO, MNTN

, president and CEO, MNTN Tieghan Gerard, founder and recipe developer, Half Baked Harvest

Nicolas Jammet , co-founder and chief concept officer, Sweetgreen

, co-founder and chief concept officer, Sweetgreen Guy Kawasaki , chief evangelist, Canva, and host, "Remarkable People"

, chief evangelist, Canva, and host, "Remarkable People" Rebecca Minkoff , founder and chief creative officer, Rebecca Minkoff

, founder and chief creative officer, James Edward Murray , co-founder and CEO, Therify

, co-founder and CEO, Therify Ryan Reynolds , co-founder, Maximum Effort, and chief creative officer, MNTN

, co-founder, Maximum Effort, and chief creative officer, MNTN Drew and Jonathan Scott , co-founders, Scott Brothers Global

, co-founders, Scott Brothers Global Lisa Ann Walter , actor, writer, producer, comedian, and star, "Abbott Elementary"

, actor, writer, producer, comedian, and star, "Abbott Elementary" And many more

Inc. is proud to acknowledge its partners and sponsors for the 2024 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, including Conference Partner Capital One Business, as well as Battery Ventures, Disney, Glenfiddich, Insperity, Oracle NetSuite, Principal, and Salesforce.

"The Inc. 5000 Conference is an invaluable platform for our partners to connect with leading business minds and foster relationships that can drive lasting innovation and growth. Together, we are not just celebrating success; we are shaping the future of business," said Jenn Henkus, executive vice president of sales at Inc.

Capital One Business, returning partner of the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, will enable attendees to share success stories on-site at the Your Next Move media lounge, featuring a video and podcast recording booth in the Conference Marketplace.

"At every stage of a business's challenge and triumph, both Inc. and Capital One strive to elevate these fast-growing companies and to fuel the engine of our economy," says Aparna Sarin, managing vice president and chief marketing officer, business cards and payments, at Capital One. "What I'm really excited to see is how our partnership continues to grow and help serve business owners in their challenges and their trials."

The Inc. Pavilion presented by Capital One Business will be a curated space boasting activations, amenities, programming, and dedicated gatherings of Inc. Masters community members. In addition, the Palm Royale-themed all-Conference party on Thursday, October 17, will be hosted by Capital One Business. On the Conference Mainstage, the long-running "Your Next Move" editorial series, produced by Inc. and Capital One Business, will feature a special guest in a live edition.

Battery Ventures, the global, technology-focused investment firm that partners with founders and teams at companies of all stages of growth, from startups to established market leaders, will host a reception for Inc. 5000 honorees in the software category.

Disney, a returning Inc. 5000 Conference sponsor, will host a living room space where attendees can learn about the various ways to grow their businesses on Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ — or just relax and watch some of the hottest shows on TV. Disney will also host a fireside chat centered around how businesses of all sizes can use advertising automation, including programmatic to self-service technologies, to gain incremental reach on streaming TV platforms.

Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Inc. will present the first-ever Inc. 5000 Legacy Award at the Gala, recognizing an entrepreneur who has achieved multi-year standings on the Inc. 5000 list. Throughout the Conference, attendees can also participate in curated experiences, including specialty Glenfiddich cocktails, whisky tastings, and more.

Insperity, a longtime partner of the Inc. 5000 Conference, will offer attendees the opportunity to appear on the cover of Inc. magazine in a bespoke Marketplace activation. Insperity will also present a thought-leadership panel focused on the best ways to attract, engage, and hire the most desirable candidates in any industry.

Oracle NetSuite joins the Inc. 5000 Conference this year with a presence in the Marketplace and a breakout session dedicated to scaling technology for your business.

Principal, the longest-running Inc. 5000 Conference partner, will feature a local visual artist in the Marketplace on Thursday, October 17 and 18. Principal's breakout session, "Terrace Talk," will highlight multi-year Inc. 5000 honorees as they share their thoughts and expertise.

Salesforce will participate in the Inc. 5000 Conference thanks to its partnership on the 2024 Inc. 5000 CEO Survey, which included a first-ever assessment of How America's Best Sales Teams Work; a Mainstage panel discussion will bring the survey's sales-centric findings and strategies to life.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

