Inc. Reveals 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"The Inc. 5000 is one of the most important things we publish each year – a real-time bellwether of American business," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "At a moment when entrepreneurs are navigating economic uncertainty, labor shifts, and inflation, this list is powerful proof of innovation and resilience. We're deeply grateful to the thousands of companies that trust us with their growth data to make this list possible."

This year's launch also introduces exclusive subscriber-only features, offering expanded metrics – including revenue ranges, employee growth, and detailed industry and state-level trends. Users can explore interactive visualizations and multiyear insights to better understand the companies shaping the foundation of the U.S. economy.

Key 2025 Highlights:

Median revenue growth (top 500 companies): 1,552%

Median revenue growth (full list): 169%

Median 2024 revenue (full list): $12.4 million

Top industries by revenue (full list):

Health Care & Medical (210% median growth rate)

Government Services (181% median growth rate)

Construction (163% median growth rate)

Metro-area growth engines (full list):

Milwaukee - Waukesha, WI (358% median growth rate)

- (358% median growth rate) Chattanooga, TN -GA (323% median growth rate)

-GA (323% median growth rate) Charleston-North Charleston, SC (220% median growth rate)

The list also includes:

41 companies in the $1 billion -and-more revenue range

-and-more revenue range 110 companies making the list for the 10th time or more

Companies as large as 70,000-plus employees and as small as a single-person operation (19 single operators total)

The list's No. 1 company by revenue is Carahsoft Technology, which is joined in the top 10 by First Student, G&A Partners, PrestigePEO, and Monogram Health.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Celebrate the Winners:

All honorees will be invited to celebrate their recognition at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22 to 24 in Phoenix, Arizona, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. Speakers at this year's event include visionaries such as Taraji P. Henson and Jay Shetty; CEOs from Rivian, Dropbox, Colossal Biosciences, and Poppi; and many more.

For more information on purchasing tickets for the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

At a recent media day hosted in partnership with Capital One Business at Inc.'s New York City headquarters, Inc. editors began this year's Inc. 5000 season of recognition with a celebration of select 2025 honorees.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the premier media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

