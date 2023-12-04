InCabinPets Unveils Revolutionary Live Booking Platform Across USA, Ensuring Safe In-Cabin Pet Travel with Verified Air Nannies

We are thrilled to bring InCabinPets' services to pet owners nationwide. Our platform epitomizes pet travel convenience, providing pet owners with peace of mind and offering pets a stress-free journey. With our extensive Air Nanny network, we are revolutionizing pet air travel, one flight at a time. Post this

Our new live booking platform is revolutionizing the pet travel experience, emphasizing safety, comfort, and convenience. As part of our commitment to excellence, we've strategically partnered with hundreds of experienced and certified Air Nannies, ensuring comprehensive coverage across large and medium hub airports. Our rapidly expanding Air Nanny network guarantees that every pet receives the care and attention they deserve.

"We are thrilled to bring InCabinPets' services to pet owners nationwide," said Nick Loftis, the visionary founder of InCabinPets. "Our platform epitomizes pet travel convenience, providing pet owners with peace of mind and offering pets a stress-free journey. With our extensive Air Nanny network, we are revolutionizing in-cabin pet travel, one flight at a time."

Key Features of InCabinPets Platform:

Real-time Booking and Payment System: Customers can now book and pay for their pet's travel in real time, ensuring seamless transactions.

Comprehensive Air Nanny Network: InCabinPets has enlisted a substantial number of certified Air Nannies, ensuring coverage across major and regional airports in the United States .

. In-Transit Pet Wellness Pics Pre/Post Flight: Customers receive in-transit pet wellness pictures before and after the flight, providing reassurance about their pet's well-being.

Real-time Flight Tracking: Pet owners receive instant text and email alerts about their pets' flight status, enabling them to stay informed about departures, arrivals, and any potential delays.

Pet Tracking System (available in early 2024): InCabinPets will introduce a state-of-the-art mobile app equipped with GPS technology, allowing pet owners to track their furry companions' location in real-time during flights, offering unparalleled peace of mind.

Referral Program: Both Air Nannies and customers can participate in the InCabinPets Referral Program, earning substantial rewards by referring new customers or fellow Air Nannies.

Air Nanny Program: InCabinPets' Air Nannies can earn up to $10,000 per month, providing exceptional care and companionship to pets during their flights.

InCabinPets remains unwavering in our commitment to delivering unparalleled services to both pets and their owners. With our exclusive pre-launch for Air Nannies, we are poised to expand our services nationally, providing convenience, safety, and peace of mind to pet travel. Our customer-centric focus drives us to create enhanced, tailored solutions, ensuring an exceptional travel experience for every pet and their owner.

For further information about our services, please visit www.incabinpets.com

About InCabinPets:

InCabinPets is a pioneering provider of pet travel solutions, dedicated to transforming the in-cabin pet travel industry. Our innovative automated platform guarantees every pet embarks on safe journeys with confidence and ease, setting new standards for pet travel convenience.

Media Contact:

Communication Department

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (410) 402-1088

SOURCE InCabinPets LLC