inCadense to deliver WisdomTree-Siegel UCITS Model Portfolios Offshore via iH2 Advisors & Company

Collaboration expands access to WisdomTree's UCITS model portfolios through the inCadense offshore platform.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- inCadense, a global managed accounts provider to the asset and wealth management industry, today announced that its registered investment adviser affiliate, iH2 Advisors & Company ("iH2"), has collaborated with WisdomTree, a global financial innovator headquartered in New York, to deliver diversified global equity portfolios through the inCadense international turnkey asset management platform ("iTAMP").

This brings together the WisdomTree-Siegel UCITS Model Portfolios - purpose-built for wealth managers and now adapted for international deployment - with inCadense's advanced technology and managed-account infrastructure. Through iH2, advisors and investors across Latin America, Asia Pacific, and other key offshore markets will gain access to WisdomTree's institutional-grade, globally diversified model portfolios delivered in managed-account format.

"WisdomTree is widely recognized for its innovation in model portfolios and development of its global equity and longevity investment frameworks with Professor Jeremy Siegel," said A.J. Harper, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of inCadense. "By integrating the WisdomTree-Siegel Global Equity and Longevity UCITS Model Portfolios into our iTAMP platform, we're giving wealth managers efficient, risk-profiled solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of offshore investors while simplifying implementation and reducing operational complexity."

"At WisdomTree, we're focused on empowering advisors with innovative, research-driven model portfolio solutions that help address clients' evolving needs," said Thomas Skrobe, Head of Product Solutions at WisdomTree. "Through our collaboration with inCadense and iH2, we're expanding access to our UCITS Model Portfolios across key offshore markets, giving advisors more efficient ways to implement globally diversified strategies and support long-term investment objectives."

From inCadense's perspective, the collaboration strengthens its network by partnering with a world-class asset manager known for its innovation in building model portfolios for wealth managers and individual investors. For WisdomTree, it expands access to its model portfolio strategies across key international markets through inCadense's digital managed-account platform.

The inCadense network consists of asset and wealth manager clients that leverage inCadense's integrated technology, iTAMP platform, global managed-account solutions, as well as iH2 investment and overlay services. As a leader in the industry, inCadense provides reach internationally and allows inCadense-powered clients to provide managed-account solutions to international and offshore clients. Currently, inCadense and its iH2 affiliate have more than 25 asset and wealth management partners across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and APAC markets.

WisdomTree UCITS ETFs are for distribution to non-US investors only. No UCITS sales are permitted to US Persons.

About inCadense

inCadense empowers asset and wealth managers to design and deliver managed-account solutions for international investors. Its digital turnkey iTAMP platform supports customization of SMAs, UMAs, and model portfolios, unlocking access to global mandate investing by individuals, family offices, and asset owners. Its registered investment adviser affiliate, iH2 Advisors & Company, serves as overlay manager on iTAMP. Through open architecture and seamless connectivity across global custodians, asset classes, and jurisdictions, inCadense enables managers to launch new investment products efficiently, scale their businesses across borders, and enhance client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.incadense.com.

