InCap Group Congratulates Kingfisher Capital on its Acquisition by Mercer Global Advisors

When asked about their partnership with Mercer, Alex Miles, Kingfisher's Co-Founder, said: "After a rigorous sale process, it became very clear that Mercer was the ideal partner both from a transaction and long-term strategic relationship point of view. In fact, my expectations were exceeded. They were very thoughtful and professional during the transaction. In addition, Mercer was very sensitive to our clients and staff creating a wonderful environment in which to realize our long-term growth potential."

Alex added, "the InCap Team provided invaluable objective advice and guidance. Their expertise in navigating the M&A process and wise counsel helped to produce a great outcome."

When asked about Kingfisher Capital, Jim Tennies, President of InCap Group commented, "Alex and his team have built an exemplary business. We couldn't be happier to see them partner with a high-caliber firm like Mercer."

This deal represents InCap Group's sixth transaction closed in 2023.

About InCap Group, Inc.

Founded in 2006, InCap Group, Inc. is a leading boutique investment bank focused on M&A in the financial services industry. We have strong expertise in the asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage and related industries. From our offices in New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore, we provide top-notch strategic advice to clients at the different inflection points of their life cycle, including M&A advice, divestitures, spinoffs, capital raises, succession plans, recapitalizations, valuations, and other strategic consulting services.

Our team is comprised of investment banking professionals with decades of experience in the industry, and who have successfully completed transactions ranging in size from a few million to several hundred million dollars. We pride ourselves in offering a consultative approach that fosters long-term relationships rather than short- term results. We are single-minded in placing our clients' best interest first while providing exceptional, unconflicted advice and creating successful, long-lasting relationships.

For additional information, please visit http://www.incapgroup.com.

