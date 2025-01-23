Incendiary New Play, "Porn Rock: The Obscenity Trial of Jello Biafra," Pits Free Speech Against Artistic Responsibility

Audiences Serve as the Jury in a Provocative Interactive Courtroom Drama Opening Night Panel Includes Special Guests

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The innovative theatrical production, Porn Rock: The Obscenity Trial of Jello Biafra, will premiere at The Eastwood Performing Arts Center in Hollywood on Saturday, February 15 and run for the following six weekends.

Authored by veteran TV and theatre writer Lawrence Meyers and directed by Emmy-winning film and TV director Jeremy Kagan, the comedic drama brings to life the landmark 1987 Los Angeles obscenity trial of Jello Biafra, the provocative lead singer of the punk band Dead Kennedys, and offers incisive exploration of the tension between free speech and artistic responsibility.

Set against the backdrop of the Reagan-era "culture wars," Porn Rock takes audiences inside the courtroom where Biafra—a central figure in the punk rock scene known for his biting social commentary—was thrust into the national spotlight when he was charged with "distributing harmful matter to minors" due to the inclusion of a sexually explicit H.R. Giger painting in the Dead Kennedys' Frankenchrist album.

Meyers says, "The play acknowledges that free speech is the cornerstone of our republic, and art can be a transformative expression of individual sovereignty. Yet, our culture has significantly coarsened since 1987, leading to the question of what responsibilities artists have to society."

Kagan says, "Is free speech over? Justice done for? Is our system finished? How can you love in the middle of chaos and corruption? Tough questions. That's why I am directing this outrageous play."

Porn Rock is also about love and resilience, examining how an existential crisis triggers challenges inside the marriage of Jello Biafra and Teresa Soder, also known as lead singer Ninotchka of the punk band The Situations.

In an adventurous twist, Porn Rock allows audiences to decide the outcome of the trial each night. Viewers are invited to serve as the jury, delivering a verdict based on the evidence presented. This interactive element ensures a different conclusion with every performance, making each show a unique experience and underscoring the subjective nature of our justice system.

Following the premiere on February 15, audiences are invited to a panel discussion with Biafra's former spouse Theresa LeQuay, defense attorney Phil Schnayerson, Judge Susan Isacoff, and expert witness Joan Weinstein. The panel will be moderated by Bruce Feirstein, the New York Times best-selling author of "Real Men Don't Eat Quiche" and screenwriter of the James Bond films "GoldenEye", "Tomorrow Never Dies", and "The World Is Not Enough".

Porn Rock: The Obscenity Trial of Jello Biafra will run February 15, 21, 22, March 1, 2, 7, 8, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center at 1089 N. Oxford.

Showtimes are 8PM on all days, except at 3PM on March 23.

Tickets are available now at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/twiceuponatimellc/1541501

About the Creative Team

Lawrence Meyers is a writer of television, theater, and books. His television credits include the Emmy-winning Picket Fences, The Pretender, Roar, Outer Limits, Early Edition, and Crossing Jordan. His theatre credits include writing and producing the original Porn Rock, an award-winning satirical presentation of the Senate's 1985 hearing on rock music lyrics and Dark Arts. His immersive theatre credits include writing, producing and performing Precinct 187; iConfidant; and Did I Just Join A Cult? He has written three books: Inside the TV Writer's Room; Teacher of the Year: The Mystery & Legacy of Edwin Barlow and Bond Forever: A Film Buff's Cinematic Analysis of the James Bond Series

Jeremy Kagan is a director, writer and producer of feature films and television. He is a full tenured professor at USC's School of Cinematic Arts where he heads the directing track and founded the Change Making Media Center tcmmc.org which makes videos for NGOs. Among his twelve features are Heroes, The Big Fix, The Chosen, The Journey of Natty Gann and the dramatic feature Shot about what one bullet does to many lives. His television credits include the DGA Award-nominated Crown Heights, Conspiracy: The Trial of The Chicago 8 (which earned an ACE Award), Katherine, The Making of an American Revolutionary and the Golden Globe-nominated Roswell: The UFO Cover-Up. He has also directed popular series including The West Wing and has won a Primetime Directing Emmy. He has chaired the Directors Guild Special Projects Committee and written three volumes of Directors Close Up and the interactive eTextbook Keys to Directing. Jeremykagan.com

Cast: Jimmy Berry, Melany Smith, Scott Victor Nelson, Lawrence Meyers, Lisa Stanley, Melinda DeKay, Katy Foley, Anthony Barrow, Richard Abraham, Alex Rotura, Suze Lanier, Kaixiang Zhang, and Kelly Connell.

