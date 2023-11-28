Incentive Research Foundation Elects 2024 Executive Committee

The IRF is proud to provide essential research and education to the professionals who champion and operate incentive and recognition programs, the suppliers who make those programs come to life, and the industry committed to motivating employees and channel partners. Post this

Members of the 2024 IRF Executive Committee are:

Chair: Susan Adams , Vice President, Engagement Strategy & Corporate Services, Next Level Performance

, Vice President, Engagement Strategy & Corporate Services, Next Level Performance Chair Elect: Morgan Crain , Senior Program Manager, Reward and Recognition, Rubrik

, Senior Program Manager, Reward and Recognition, Rubrik Treasurer & Secretary: Chris Johnson , Director - Global Travel, Enterprise Events, and Sports Partnerships, Land O'Lakes

, Director - Global Travel, Enterprise Events, and Sports Partnerships, Land O'Lakes Member at Large: Kelsey Nicol , Director of Business Development, North America , Mutika, an Experience Management Company

, Director of Business Development, , Mutika, an Experience Management Company Immediate Past Chair: Mark Alt , Vice President, Maritz

The following individuals are continuing their terms on the IRF Board of Trustees:

Cosimo Bruzzese, Vice President of Business Development, Global Sales, PRA

Min Choi, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Germania Insurance

Karen Devine, CEO & Founder, 3D Cruise Partners

Rudy Garza, Vice President of Operations, Brightspot Incentives & Events

David Gould, Managing Director, Europe , 360 Insights

, 360 Insights Sarah Haines, Senior Vice President Event Management, ITA Group

Rutger Hoorn, Vice President, Global Sales & Strategic Partnerships, Ovation Global DMC

Patricia Kerr, AVP, Meeting & Event Management, Nationwide

Jennifer O'Mara, Account Director, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Lynn Randall, Randall Insights

Amy Rippelmeyer, Global Luxury Account Executive, Marriott International Luxury Brands

Richelle ( Taylor) Suver , Chief Revenue Officer, One10

Bich-Lien Kaldahl will continue to serve as Airline Advisor to the Board of Trustees.

"The IRF Board of Trustees continues to do excellent work to achieve our Vision 2025," said Stephanie Harris, IRF President. "I'd like to thank outgoing trustee Chris Ruane for his service and insight, and I look forward to working with our continuing Trustees to deliver research and education that helps advance the incentives industry."

The 2024 IRF Board term begins January 1, 2024. For more information on the IRF Board of Trustees, visit the IRF website.

The Incentive Research Foundation (TheIRF.org) funds and promotes research to advance the science and enhance the awareness and appropriate application of motivation and incentives in business and industry globally. The goal is to increase the understanding, effective use, and resultant benefits of incentives to businesses that currently use incentives, as well as businesses interested in improved performance.

Media Contact

Andy Schwarz, Incentive Research Foundation, +1 703-556-7160, [email protected], www.theirf.org

SOURCE Incentive Research Foundation