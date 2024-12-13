Incept Introduces Betty Blood™: The AI-Powered Voice Agent Revolutionizing Donor Engagement

"Betty Blood™ exemplifies our commitment to innovation, using advanced AI to simplify donor recruitment and help blood centers meet their goals more effectively while ensuring that authentic interaction remains at the forefront." Post this

"Incept's core focus has always been on fostering personal interactions to enhance donor experiences," said Darren Hudach, President of Incept. "Betty Blood™ exemplifies our commitment to innovation, using advanced AI to simplify donor recruitment and help blood centers meet their goals more effectively while ensuring that authentic interaction remains at the forefront."

"Betty Blood™ delivers on the promise of conversational AI: Betty tirelessly and reliably does work of real value and engages with blood donors in natural, everyday speech," said Cooper Johnson, lead voice user experience designer at Gridspace. "At Gridspace, we feel proud and fulfilled to see our technology deployed for the crucial cause of extending the supply of blood for healthcare in America."

Incept's comprehensive marketing solutions are rooted in proven technologies, automation, and human expertise. This holistic approach ensures that campaigns continuously evolve and improve, yielding successful and sustainable outcomes for blood centers. Alongside core offerings such as paid digital advertising, advanced texting, live-agent recruitment, and branded caller ID, we are thrilled to introduce this new cornerstone service for our clients.

For more information about Betty Blood™, please visit www.incept-health.com/bettyblood

About Incept

At Incept, we specialize in delivering tailored marketing solutions for growth-focused healthcare organizations. With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, our team of seasoned sales and marketing experts understands the complexities of healthcare marketing. We blend the latest innovations with a personal touch—because relationships matter. Learn more at www.incept-health.com/

About Gridspace

Gridspace was formed through a collaboration between SRI Speech Labs, the lab behind Siri, and a multidisciplinary team of designers and engineers. The company builds useful voice technology and AI software for contact centers. Gridspace currently handles billions of minutes of voice calls for leading healthcare, financial service and consumer brands each year. Learn more at www.gridspace.com/

