InCharge Debt Solutions Welcomes Three New Board Members

"I am thrilled to work alongside our newest board members," shared Loretta Roney, CEO of InCharge. "Their expertise in customer experience, technology, and business development will transform InCharge..."

From the Walt Disney Company to Hilton Grand Vacations, Nancy Samson has worked with top consumer brands, launching new products, forging strategic alliances, and transforming customer experiences. "I am looking forward to serving alongside such a passionate team, working together to advance the mission of empowering individuals and families to achieve financial stability and success," said Nancy Samson.

Andrew Covato is the Founder and Managing Director of Growth by Science. Andrew previously spent over 15 years in leadership and executive roles across a variety of business and technical functions at eBay, Google, Meta/Facebook/Instagram, Netflix, and Snap. "I am grateful for the opportunity to join InCharge in helping people across the nation make meaningful progress with their financial security. I am excited to help the team find innovative ways to continue to serve our customers," said Andrew Covato.

Julie Swift's experience and leadership span across Foodservice sales and marketing in senior and executive leadership roles at companies like the French's Food Company and Advantage Solutions. She is the founder of Julie Swift, LLC and Chairwoman of Foodservice Women's Alliance. Notably, Julie received Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Grocery award three consecutive years. "I'm honored to join the Board of Trustees," said Julie Swift. "Providing clients, particularly women, with financial education and support is more than just service—it's a commitment to helping people build stronger, more secure futures. I look forward to contributing to this vital work and making a lasting difference in the lives of those we serve."

InCharge Debt Solutions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building resilient individuals, families and communities with innovative financial solutions and education. InCharge has helped millions of people with credit counseling, debt management, bankruptcy education, and housing counseling since 1997. To learn more, visit InCharge.org.

