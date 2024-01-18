InCharge Energy Awarded Competitive Contract from The School Project For Utility Rate Reduction (SPURR)

"We look forward to providing SPURR members with our premium services, including state-of-the-art fleet charging hardware and InControl™ charge management software (CMS) products and in-house service support," said Paul Glenney, Executive Director, InCharge Energy. Post this

InCharge Energy, the leading fleet electrification services solutions provider, has earned a competitive contract from The School Project for Utility Rate Reduction (SPURR), a California Joint Powers Authority distinguished purchasing cooperative. This InCharge Energy contract enables SPURR members and other California public agencies to select InCharge for the turnkey installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, including site analysis and road mapping; project planning and hardware and software selection; design and installation; project management; post-installation and commissioning; and ongoing support, maintenance, and options for SLAs for a guaranteed uptime of 97% or more.

"It's an honor to join the SPURR family, which has been a trusted partner of hundreds of member organizations for many years," said Paul Glenney, Executive Director, InCharge Energy. "With SPURR, California public agencies can leverage SPURR's Authorization to Order (ATO) template to procure solutions faster, leveraging pre-negotiated, optimized pricing and terms while remaining compliant with their required State or internal procurement processes. We look forward to providing SPURR members with our premium services, including state-of-the-art fleet charging hardware and InControl™ charge management software (CMS) products and in-house service support."

This competitive award contract for fleet electrification solutions will be available to California public agencies - municipalities, county offices of education, community colleges, and K-12 school districts - including SPURR's more than 300 member school districts.

Selected from a competitive pool of fleet electrification providers, InCharge earned a three-year SPURR Master Contract, which covers end-to-end EV fleet infrastructure planning and solutions, from site design, equipment procurement, and installation to fleet management software, ongoing management, and services for EV charging infrastructure projects.

About InCharge Energy

InCharge Energy, the leading provider of EV fleet charging infrastructure solutions, is simplifying transportation electrification in North America. Awarded a Silver winner in Company of the Year, B2B category, by the Best in Biz Awards 2023, InCharge provides end-to-end, turnkey EV infrastructure solutions that equip fleets with everything they need to seamlessly electrify their operations.

The company's wide range of reliable and tested EV charging hardware is complemented by innovative offerings that are unique to InCharge, including industry leading InControl™ charge management software, which optimizes vehicle uptime and reduces costs for fleets across all 50 states and every province. InCharge also provides rapid service response through its continent-wide team of trained, in-house service technicians, plus financing options such as InCharge as a Service – for worry-free charging at a predictable, lower monthly cost, as well as grant and funding support.

Headquartered in the world's first zero-emissions delivery zone in Santa Monica, Calif., and supported by ABB E-Mobility, its majority stakeholder, InCharge has office locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Michigan, Virginia, and Quebec, with service technicians strategically positioned across the US and Canada.

About SPURR

SPURR is a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) duly formed and existing under the California Joint Exercise of Powers Act. SPURR was formed in 1989 to seek reduction and control of utility costs and risks on behalf of its members. SPURR membership is open to all California public agencies. Members of SPURR's Board of Directors are all management-level employees of California public school districts, county offices of education and community college districts. With over 300 member organizations, SPURR aggregates purchasing power and expertise for thousands of public agency facilities across the state of California. SPURR procurement programs include natural gas, electricity, solar energy and energy storage, utilities expense management and conservation, LED lighting, electric vehicle and charging infrastructure and telecommunications and networking.

