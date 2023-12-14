INCHARGE ENERGY LAUNCHES DUAL LEVEL 2 CHARGER CAPABLE OF SIMULTANEOUS 19.2 kW EV CHARGING

The innovative Dual ICE-80A charger is perfect for fleets with medium to long dwell times

HENDERSON. Nev., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InCharge Energy, the leading fleet electrification services solution provider, today announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Level 2 charging solution for fleets: the Dual ICE-80A charger. This AC Level 2 charger is the only option in the U.S. capable of simultaneously charging two vehicles at a maximum output of 19.2 kilowatts (kW) on both cables.

"At InCharge, we are committed to developing reliable charging products that address the multiple use cases of our various fleet customers," said Nikolas Runge, Interim CTO of InCharge Energy. "We are proud to deliver a charger that can check dozens of boxes for fleet managers. From the simultaneous charging to the government certifications to the competitive price point, the Dual ICE-80A charger has all the key features for a scalable charging infrastructure."

This built-to-last charger is ideal for fleets with vehicles that can dwell for longer periods, such as overnight. The Dual ICE-80A is also the perfect option for fleets desiring battery State of Charge (SoC) information for their vehicles and will be CTEP/NTEP-Certified for public or semi-public charging operations.

The all-new Dual ICE-80A is a market-leading product from InCharge that is ISO15118 hardware-ready. With the enabled load management features, the charger intelligently responds to grid and site demand needs, taking the vehicle's operations readiness into account. Additionally, for school bus fleets and others wanting to qualify for specific government grants, Build America, Buy America Act (BABA)-compliant ICE-80A units are available upon request to support possible funding eligibility.

This charger is designed with durability in mind. Featuring a rugged steel enclosure, the charger's exterior is waterproof and built to last, while the internal components are specified for long, high-current charging sessions. A perfect fit for a variety of locations, the two-cable option offers a smaller footprint, requiring minimal square footage and thus minimizing installation costs and damage risks for chargers installed at a fleet depot.

Importantly, the Dual ICE-80A supports energy management via backend or onsite controller, which can allow scheduled smart vehicle charging to proceed – even with internet connectivity loss. When paired with InCharge Energy's proprietary InControl™ charge management software (CMS), the charger can be set to curtail the power based on cost, available electrical service and the fleet's availability requirements, ensuring efficient vehicle uptime and smooth business operations.

When purchased using the InCharge Charging as a Service (CaaS) financing option, with predictable lower payments and uptime guarantees, the Dual ICE-80A supports fleet electrification for a broad range of use cases and budgets.

Full specifications for the Dual ICE-80A charger can be found at https://inchargeus.com/products/.

For more information about InCharge Energy's charging hardware products, please visit www.inchargeus.com.

About InCharge Energy

InCharge Energy is simplifying transportation electrification in North America. Our end-to-end, turnkey EV infrastructure solutions equip fleets with everything they need to seamlessly electrify their operations. The company's wide range of reliable and tested EV charging hardware is complemented by innovative offerings that are unique to InCharge, including industry-leading InControl™ charge management software, which optimizes vehicle uptime and reduces costs for fleets across all 50 states and every province. InCharge also provides rapid service response through its continent-wide team of trained, in-house service technicians, plus financing options such as InCharge as a Service – for worry-free charging at a predictable, lower monthly cost, as well as grant and funding support. Headquartered in the world's first zero-emissions delivery zone in Santa Monica, Calif., and supported by ABB E-Mobility, its majority stakeholder, InCharge has office locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Michigan, Virginia and Quebec.

More information about InCharge Energy and its services can be found at www.inchargeus.com. You can also follow InCharge on LinkedIn, Facebook, and the Threads app.

