InCharge Energy Unveils Three Next-Generation Multi-Electric Vehicle Charging Products at ACT Expo

The new ICE-600 split system offers dynamic power sharing to charge up to 10 EVs simultaneously. Post this

ICE-600: The ICE-600 split system is engineered to accommodate up to 10 EVs at one time, charging at either ten "Micro" single-cable dispensers or at five "Slim Line" dual-cable dispensers. The system provides dynamic power sharing offered in 60kW increments and, as a vehicle's charging session ends, auto-reroutes the now-available power to vehicles still being charged. The Slim Line dispenser is capable of providing an ultra high charge rate of up to 500kW on a single connector and can be installed on a pedestal or near a wall. The Micro dispenser, capable of providing up to 180kW on one connector, can be mounted overhead or under a loading dock. When paired with Micro dispensers, the ICE-600 can also be utilized with the new external human-machine interface (HMI) terminal to manage charger access via PIN, RFID or credit card reader (CCR) verifications. This HMI will display the battery states of charge (SOCs) of all EVs being charged, together on a single screen. Customer deliveries of the ICE-600 are expected to begin in Q4 of 2024.

ICE-480: With the ICE-480, the power cabinet and up to four Slim Line dispensers can be positioned approximately 100 yards apart, with up to eight EVs plugged in at the same time – making this solution ideal for quicker "en route" charging or space-constrained depots. Four vehicles can be charged sequentially while four others are "asleep" in standby, to be "awakened" automatically by the charger once the other vehicle's charging session has been completed. With four vehicles charging simultaneously, power is shared dynamically in 120kW increments, with a single connector capable of providing up to 480kW if no other connectors are in use.

ICE CUBE: The ICE CUBE is a 240kW split EV charging system with integrated battery storage of 200kWh, which can be optionally increased to 800kWh – ensuring that vehicle charging can still occur even during peak periods. The split system dispenser configuration has capacity for four vehicles to be plugged in at two dispensers, with two EVs actively charging while the other two are in an idle state. The charging system can utilize its local grid, a solar panel, power modules or battery packs to charge EVs – providing additional cost efficiencies and optimizing fleet availability.

Visitors to the InCharge ACT Expo booth can also learn from demonstrations of InCharge's proprietary and user-friendly InControl™ Charge Management Software (CMS) which integrates seamlessly with the new hardware products, offering simple yet powerful tools for optimizing fleet vehicle productivity while minimizing charging-related energy costs and helping to mitigate demand charges.

For more information about these innovative charging systems and InCharge Energy's simple, end-to-end fleet charging solutions, please visit www.inchargeus.com.

ABOUT INCHARGE ENERGY

InCharge Energy is simplifying and accelerating commercial fleet electrification in North America. The vertically integrated company's reliable and scalable turnkey solutions for EV infrastructure equip North America-based businesses, auto manufacturers and dealerships, school districts, and public agencies with everything they need to seamlessly electrify their fleets and optimize daily operations. The company's wide range of dependable and robustly tested EV charging hardware is complemented by innovative offerings that are unique to InCharge, including its open API and scalable InControl™ charge management software, with user-friendly tools to optimize vehicle uptime, mitigate demand charges, and reduce charging-related energy costs while simplifying charging operations. Charging as a Service provides worry-free charging at a predictable, lower monthly cost, and the company's grants and funding experts help organizations optimize their electrification spend. InCharge's in-house team of service technicians, strategically located across the continent, provide the company's customers with the rapid response and issue resolution, plus efficient lighting, and other services.

Headquartered in the world's first zero-emissions delivery zone in Santa Monica, Calif., with investment backing from ABB E-Mobility, InCharge Energy has locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Michigan, Virginia, and Quebec, Canada. InCharge was recognized by Fast Company in 2024 as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for Transportation and named Best in Biz Awards 2024 FAST Company Innovation award, 2023 Silver winner in Company of the Year, B2B category. Cameron Funk, CEO of InCharge, was recently named an Ernst & Young (EY) 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist. More information about InCharge Energy and its services can be found at www.inchargeus.com. Follow InCharge on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jennifer Reed, InCharge Energy, 1 8058505493, [email protected], www.inchargeus.com

SOURCE InCharge Energy