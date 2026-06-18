Inclinator Addresses the Multi-Story Home Challenge for Aging Seniors With Innovative Home Elevator Solutions for Senior-Friendly Living

As more older adults choose to remain in their homes as they age, Inclinator highlights how home elevators and dumbwaiters can help create a safer, more senior-friendly multi-story home without sacrificing comfort or independence.

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inclinator is addressing the growing challenge for older homeowners to safely navigate multi-story homes while maintaining independence. An AARP survey found that 75% of adults over 50 want to age in place. Inclinator's residential mobility solutions can help homeowners create a more senior-friendly multi-story home and remain comfortable in familiar surroundings for longer.

Many homeowners are uncertain whether their current homes will continue to meet their future mobility needs. Multi-story homes can present particular challenges as stairs become more difficult to navigate over time. Inclinator has been in the residential elevator business since 1928, and its elevators and dumbwaiters offer hope to those who want to age in place.

How to Make a Multi-Story Home More Senior-Friendly?

Homeowners can make a multi-story home more senior-friendly by improving floor-to-floor accessibility. Inclinator's residential mobility products are designed to help homeowners move safely throughout their homes while reducing the physical strain associated with stairs and carrying heavy items.

Solutions include:

Inclinator Home Elevators: Provides a safe and reliable way for homeowners to travel up to six floors while maintaining independence.

Inclinator Dumbwaiter: Helps transport groceries, laundry, luggage and other bulky items between levels up to 35 feet vertically without lifting or carrying them up or down stairs.

Built-in safety features: Includes code-compliant safety gates, emergency battery-powered cab lowering, full-time cab monitoring and emergency lighting.

Flexible design options: Allows homeowners to select finishes and configurations that complement a variety of home styles and layouts.

Inclinator states that safety remains the primary focus of its residential elevator systems. Optional light curtains and door safety guards provide additional protection, while durable construction supports long-term reliability and performance.

Why Is Aging in Place Driving Demand for Home Elevators?

For many homeowners, aging in place is often about maintaining independence, comfort and daily routines. Residential elevators can help remove mobility barriers that may otherwise require homeowners to relocate or limit access to portions of their homes.

Inclinator's residential elevators are designed to comply with ASME A17.1 Section 5.3 requirements for private residence elevators. The company also notes that its products are built in America and backed by a team with decades of industry experience, including many employees who have remained with the company for more than 30 years.

The company's dumbwaiter systems continue to gain popularity among homeowners seeking practical ways to reduce lifting and carrying throughout the home. To those interested in creating a safer and more accessible living environment, Inclinator's residential mobility products are a valued solution.

Frequently Asked Questions

These are the top mobility questions and answers.

Are home elevators safe for older adults?

Yes, modern residential elevators include multiple safety features such as code-compliant safety gates, emergency lowering systems and power-outage lighting.

How can a dumbwaiter help seniors age in place?

A residential dumbwaiter can transport groceries, laundry, luggage and other heavy household items between floors, reducing the need to carry loads up and down stairs. This improves safety and accessibility for seniors aging in place.

About Inclinator

Inclinator is a leading manufacturer of residential elevators and dumbwaiters. For decades, the company has helped homeowners improve accessibility, safety and convenience through products designed for long-term reliability and performance. Inclinator's residential mobility solutions combine safety-focused engineering, customizable designs and American-built craftsmanship to support homeowners at every stage of life.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Inclinator, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://inclinator.com/

SOURCE Inclinator