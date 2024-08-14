Inclusion Cloud Ranks Among Top U.S. Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2024

The company's expertise in software development and engineering, paired with an AI-powered recruiting engine that identifies top technical talent, has driven this rapid growth. Post this

"I believe we're in a transition period where technologies like GenAI are going to revolutionize the way we work and create value, leading to significant social and cultural shifts," said CEO and founder of Inclusion Cloud, Mariano Baca-Storni. "Despite current economic challenges, companies recognize the need to advance these technologies to stay competitive and discover new opportunities. Our clients choose us for our exceptional customer service and the unique talent and vision we bring to every project."

Despite the global economic hurdles faced by all businesses over the past year, Inclusion Cloud has seen tremendous growth potential. The company attributes its to its strategic partnerships with top CRM and ERP companies, keeping itself at the forefront of new releases and features, leveraging teams of certified experts, and providing ongoing support.

Established in 2007, Inclusion Cloud is a pioneer in tech outsourcing, driving digital transformation for businesses. The company partners with leading platforms such as ServiceNow, Salesforce, Oracle, and SAP, delivering cutting-edge enterprise solutions. With nearly 20 years in the industry, Inclusion Cloud boasts a global team of skilled professionals and has collaborated with Fortune 500 companies, including Oracle, Mastercard, and Coca-Cola, to modernize operations and create impactful digital solutions.

