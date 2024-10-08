Inclusion Today: A Cross-Organizational Collaboration Releases Starter Kit for More Inclusive Schools & Districts

Inclusion Today is a cross-organizational collaboration between The Described and Captioned Media Program (DCMP), Diverse Learners Cooperative (DLC), the Maryland Coalition for Inclusive Education (MCIE), and Blue Engine (BE), aimed at shifting practices among school and district leaders to achieve equitable outcomes for all learners.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inclusion Today is a cross-organizational collaboration between The Described and Captioned Media Program (DCMP), Diverse Learners Cooperative (DLC), the Maryland Coalition for Inclusive Education (MCIE), and Blue Engine (BE), aimed at shifting practices among school and district leaders to achieve equitable outcomes for all learners.

Historical Trends in Our Education System

2 in 5 students with disabilities are in segregated special education classrooms.

Today, there are 17.1 million children with disabilities in our education system.

In 1975, the law now known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) mandated that students with disabilities must receive educational services in public schools.

Despite these promises, IDEA has never been fully funded at the promised 40% rate and has been stagnant at the current rate of less than 15% for years.

About The Campaign

This campaign invites leaders to pledge to eliminate systemic barriers and ensure every student can access inclusive schools. Upon signing the pledge, leaders will receive an Inclusive Leadership Practices Starter Kit and Planning Tool, which guides them in creating an action plan across five key focus areas:

Inclusive vision, awareness, and mindset

Strategic planning

Effective collaborative structures

Strong foundational general education instruction

Equitable allocation of resources

By addressing these areas, schools and districts will break down barriers for students with disabilities, leading to improved outcomes for all learners.

About Inclusion Today

Inclusion Today came about during a Community of Action (CoA) hosted by the Educating All Learners Alliance (EALA). All four organizations have extensive backgrounds supporting programs, schools, districts, and education agencies to support learner variability. The group includes Jessi Brunken and Sergio Jara Arroyos from Blue Engine, Brooke Allen and Justine Katzenbach from Diverse Learners Cooperative, Tim Villegas and Brittni Sammons from Maryland Coalition for Inclusive Education (MCIE), and Cindy Camp from The Described and Captioned Media Program. Their shared belief in the importance of inclusive education practices brought them together to develop this campaign for more inclusive and equitable education for all.

Learn more: https://educatingalllearners.org/inclusion-today/

Media Contact

Laura McHugh, InnovateEDU, 1 3304178239, [email protected], InnovateEDU

SOURCE Inclusion Today