INCOG BioPharma Services Announces Significant 2025 Expansion Efforts, Celebrates 2024 Milestones

"These milestones are a testament to our amazing team who remains focused on INCOG's mission to bring life-saving drugs to market by serving our customers in extra-ordinary ways" Post this

Additionally, the high-speed Optima syringe and cartridge filling line that was delivered last November, is installed and is being prepared for qualification. The new filling line adds 100,000,000 units of syringe and cartridge capacity and will be GMP-ready this September.

"Our new high-speed Optima filling line represents a significant step forward for INCOG, allowing us to efficiently fill both syringes and cartridges for large-scale commercial projects," said Cory Lewis, CEO and President of INCOG. "This investment, coupled with expanding the facility and commissioning automated device assembly and packaging lines, reinforces our commitment to providing end-to-end solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

The 2025 INCOG expansion also includes a strategic hiring initiative, which will bring total employment to more than 350 employees by the end of summer, including manufacturing, quality assurance, and client support services. These new jobs will not only enhance operational capacity but also contribute to local economic growth and high-value job creation in the region.

"Expanding our workforce and services is critical to meet the evolving needs of our customers who are bringing innovative drugs to patients," said Doug Dayhoff, CFO at INCOG. "Our focus on attracting top talent in 2025 will strengthen our operations, foster company growth, and ensure we continue to deliver best-in-class solutions to the biopharma industry."

The expansion builds upon a year of significant milestones for INCOG in 2024.

"This past year has been a tremendous success for us, and I couldn't be prouder of our team's hard work, dedication and results," said Lewis. These include:

Successful FDA inspection with zero observations, leading to the approval to manufacture a commercially approved drug;

20 successful customer audits in the past year, including several top global biopharma companies;

Fill Line 2 installation;

Automated visual inspection installation;

Initiated device assembly capabilities;

Grew team to 200 employees.

"These milestones are a testament to our amazing team who remains focused on INCOG's mission to bring life-saving drugs to market by serving our customers in extra-ordinary ways," Lewis continued.

Media Contact

Ben Greenstreet, On behalf of INCOG BioPharma Services, 44 20 4558 8696, [email protected], https://www.incogbiopharma.com/

SOURCE On behalf of INCOG BioPharma Services