Incognia CEO André Ferraz Speaks on Importance of Geolocation for Fraud Prevention and the Impact of AI on Digital Safety at the Premier Global Tech Conference in Brazil

The innovator in location identity solutions presents on two panels at Web Summit Rio on April 17, bringing expertise on fraud prevention and user verification strategies for various industries

SAO PAULO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As technology continues to evolve rapidly, fraudsters are becoming increasingly more sophisticated, making companies more susceptible to large-scale attacks and costing them 5% of their annual revenue, which can add up to millions of dollars for most companies. As a result, business leaders are looking for new ways to combat account takeovers and bad actors who are leveraging techniques like deepfakes and mule accounts. André Ferraz, co-founder and CEO of Incognia, the innovator in location identity solutions, is bringing his expertise on fraud prevention through next-generation digital identity to two panels at the second annual Web Summit Rio on Wednesday, April 17.