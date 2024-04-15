Incognia CEO André Ferraz Speaks on Importance of Geolocation for Fraud Prevention and the Impact of AI on Digital Safety at the Premier Global Tech Conference in Brazil

The innovator in location identity solutions presents on two panels at Web Summit Rio on April 17, bringing expertise on fraud prevention and user verification strategies for various industries
SAO PAULO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As technology continues to evolve rapidly, fraudsters are becoming increasingly more sophisticated, making companies more susceptible to large-scale attacks and costing them 5% of their annual revenue, which can add up to millions of dollars for most companies. As a result, business leaders are looking for new ways to combat account takeovers and bad actors who are leveraging techniques like deepfakes and mule accounts. André Ferraz, co-founder and CEO of Incognia, the innovator in location identity solutions, is bringing his expertise on fraud prevention through next-generation digital identity to two panels at the second annual Web Summit Rio on Wednesday, April 17.
As the world's premier tech conference, Web Summit Rio is part of the roster of international events organized by Web Summit and features notable speakers in security and fraud prevention. As a seasoned entrepreneur and technologist and a strong advocate for user privacy, Ferraz joins an impressive lineup that includes executives from Salesforce, IBM, GM Global, TikTok, and Google.
Panel Details:
Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 2:45 pm BRT
- Expert panel on The Importance of Geosecurity.
- Geosecurity isn't just about blocking you from streaming your favorite foreign sports – it's essential in preventing fraud and crime in marketplaces, dating apps, property rental, banking, and gambling. Incognia founder and CEO André Ferraz explains how companies can best protect their users from the deluge of online scams.
- Stage 3, Pavilion 4 at the Riocentro, Av. Salvador Allende, 6555 - Camorim, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22783-127, Brazil
- To find additional session details, visit here.
Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 3:25 pm BRT
- Expert panel on Is AI making the digital world less safe?
- AI has been making waves across all industries, and cybersecurity is no exception. AI has the potential to completely transform the way we use the digital world and beyond, but what risks are involved? Is AI the answer to the threats on our privacy and security? Join the experts to find out.
- André will be speaking alongside Kaarel Kotkas (Co-founder and CEO at Veriff), Brittany Kaiser (Founder at Own Your Data), and Eileen Guo (Senior Reporter at MIT Technology Review)
- Center Stage, Pavilion 6 at the Riocentro, Av. Salvador Allende, 6555 - Camorim, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22783-127, Brazil
- To find additional session details, visit here.
André is leading a first-class team securing hundreds of millions of devices across multiple countries, keeping users safe from fraud and scams using its powerful combination of exact location and device intelligence. Incognia is headquartered in California with teams in Brazil and the U.S. Incognia supports companies in the gig economy, marketplace, and financial services. For more information, visit https://www.incognia.com.
About Incognia
Incognia is the innovator in location identity solutions that deliver cutting-edge user verification and account security across the digital journey. Leveraging over a decade of expertise in location technology, Incognia's novel approach enables frictionless experiences using device intelligence and the most precise location data available. Incognia enables customizable risk analysis and actionable insights from day one that empower consumer businesses to prevent fraud, protect users and build customer trust. For more information, visit http://www.incognia.com.
