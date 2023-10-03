Incognia CEO to Bring an Innovative Perspective on Fraud Prevention to Global Gaming Conference (G2E)

As experts in fraud prevention, we look forward to sitting down with iGaming leaders to discuss the problem of account takeover fraud and offer recommendations that will help operators protect both their players and their bottom line from bad actors. Tweet this

WHO: Incognia and industry leaders, including:

Benjamin Koket , Senior Manager for Suspicious Activity and Fraud at BetMGM

, Senior Manager for Suspicious Activity and at BetMGM Allen Ambrogio , Director of Electronic Money Movement Eilers & Krejcik Gaming

, Director of Electronic Money Movement Eilers & Krejcik Gaming Chris Benton , Executive Director - AML & Fraud Compliance at WynnBET

"iGaming is an exploding industry, and with that comes an increase in fraudulent activity," said André Ferraz, CEO and Founder of Incognia. "At this critical moment for US iGaming, it's important that operators onboard tools that are designed specifically to detect and prevent the fraud challenges threatening gaming. As experts in fraud prevention, we look forward to sitting down with iGaming leaders to discuss the problem of account takeover fraud and offer recommendations that will help operators protect both their players and their bottom line from bad actors."

Incognia is also hosting a happy hour at G2E on October 10, so conference participants have the opportunity to connect and dive deeper into topics impacting the industry. For additional details or to register for the cocktail hour, click here.

Incognia has protected over 200 million devices globally, serving industries from food delivery to iGaming. Visit our website to learn more about Incognia's integrated geolocation compliance and fraud prevention solution, designed for digital operators in iGaming, Sports Wagering, Daily Fantasy Sports, Real Money Skilled Based Gaming, and iLottery.

