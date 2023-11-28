Incognia Partners with Mudflap to Offer Cutting-Edge Account Security and Fraud Prevention for Mobile Payments

As the trucking industry confronts rising operational costs, including significant increases in fuel prices, which surged by 53.7% in 2023, according to the American Transportation Research Institute, the need for robust security measures becomes even more critical. Post this

As the trucking industry confronts rising operational costs, including significant increases in fuel prices, which surged by 53.7% in 2023, according to the American Transportation Research Institute, the need for robust security measures becomes even more critical. Customers rely on Mudflap to keep their accounts safe by preventing unauthorized access without sacrificing a smooth in-app experience. Incognia's risk assessments and analytics evaluate device integrity and flag risky behavior and devices. By leveraging its precise location data, Incognia quickly identifies compromised devices using emulators, root access, and GPS spoofing to ensure the integrity of Mudflap's payment experience.

"Incognia is helping the mobile payment industry prevent misuse and maintain intuitive user experiences that promote customer satisfaction," said Zuul Yakub, SVP of Customer Success at Incognia. "We are proud to support the Mudflap mobile app with frictionless user and transaction verification so that they can make the most of every touchpoint with new and existing customers. As a new member of the Incognia leadership team, I'm inspired by the value Incognia's innovative location-based approach is delivering to the market.

Incognia is used by global companies across industries, including food delivery, peer-to-peer marketplaces, and financial services. By harnessing the potential of precise location data and device intelligence, Incognia ensures accurate user verification and protects against unauthorized transactions, securing consumer internet businesses against fraud.

For more information, visit http://www.incognia.com.

About Mudflap

Named by Forbes as one of the top 50 most innovative companies in fintech, Mudflap is a mobile technology and payments pioneer for the trucking industry. Serving independent owner-operators and smaller carriers, Mudflap's mobile payment solutions help smaller trucking companies save more on every mile by enabling them to purchase fuel through a discount network of over 2,000 diesel fuel partners. With the recent release of the Mudflap Fleet Card™, Mudflap cardholders are now able to purchase discounted fuel anywhere Visa is accepted. For more information, visit http://www.mudflapinc.com.

About Incognia

Incognia is the innovator in location identity solutions that deliver cutting-edge user verification and account security across the digital journey. Leveraging over a decade of expertise in location technology, Incognia's novel approach enables frictionless experiences using device intelligence and the most precise location data available. Incognia enables customizable risk analysis and actionable insights from day one that empower consumer businesses to prevent fraud, protect users and build customer trust.

Media Contact

Aimee Eichelberger, Superior PR, 312-952-1528, aimee@superior-pr.com

SOURCE Incognia