Incognia Presents the Next-Generation Identity Signal for Preventing Promo Abuse and Combating Fraud at Two Premier Industry Events This Month

Incognia at Food on Demand Conference, Las Vegas:

Wednesday, May 8, Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10, 2024.

Exhibiting at Booth #705

Incognia at Marketplace Risk Management Conference, San Francisco

Tuesday, May 14, Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16, 2024

Presenting sponsors and exhibiting in main exhibitor room. Incognia will also be featured on two panels.

Wednesday, May 15, 9:50 - 10:30 a.m. PT

Expert panel: Guardians of Growth: Fighting Promotion Abuse and Redefining Fraud Prevention

Prevention Dive into the pressing challenge of promotion abuse in the gig economy, a critical issue impacting the $218 billion US food delivery market. As industry leaders face losses of up to $1.5 million monthly due to fraud , this session highlights innovative strategies and technologies combating this threat and safeguarding businesses and trusted users. Join this session as we explore the vital cooperation between fraud prevention and growth strategies and incentives to acquire new customers and maintain the loyal ones. Discover how cutting-edge device recognition and secure transaction technologies are transforming fraud prevention from a cost center into a revenue generator, enhancing customer trust and their overall experience, gaining insights into practical solutions for real-world challenges, preparing your organization to thrive in an era where defending promotions is critical to marketplace prosperity.

Incognia's CEO and Co-Founder André Ferraz will be moderating the panel with guest panelists Gustavo Cruz, Group Product Manager - Fraud Prevention, iFood; Alejandro Stein, Fraud Prevention Executive, Former Global Head of Payments, Fraud and Partners, Rappi; Dolly Sureka, Vice President & Head, Assurance & Business Advisory, Swiggy

Incognia Room, Convene - 40 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA, 94108

Wednesday, May 15, 11:20- 11:50 a.m. PT

Expert panel: Fraud -as-a-Service: GenAI and the Sophisticated Tools Used by Fraudsters

-as-a-Service: GenAI and the Sophisticated Tools Used by Fraudsters Generative artificial intelligence, deepfakes, and app cloners have gained prominence in recent months, causing millions of dollars in losses through fraud against financial institutions and retailers. In this lecture, we will present the latest malware and technological tools used by fraudsters to perpetrate large-scale fraud and delve into how each of these software functions, the primary challenges faced thus far, upcoming trends in fraud , and, most importantly, how institutions can defend themselves against these large-scale attacks. The session will discuss deepfakes, app cloners, emulators, virtualizers, image injection, and their impacts on fraud techniques such as fake accounts, voucher abuse, refund abuse, and identity fraud .

Panelists include Eduardo Pires, Global Head of Industry, Food Delivery & Ride-hailing, Incognia and Guilherme Tong, Head of Fraud Prevention & Fintech Data, Freenow

Incognia Room, Convene - 40 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA, 94108

Incognia is set to share how its innovative approach has been helping companies reduce financial losses, improve account security and increase user trust. For more information about Incognia, visit http://www.incognia.com.

About Incognia

Incognia is the innovator in location identity solutions that deliver cutting-edge user verification and account security across the digital journey. Leveraging over a decade of expertise in location technology, Incognia's novel approach enables frictionless experiences using device intelligence and the most precise location data available. Incognia enables customizable risk analysis and actionable insights from day one that empower consumer businesses to prevent fraud, protect users and build customer trust.

Media Contact

Aimee Eichelberger, Superior Public Relations, 312.952.1528, [email protected], http://www.superior-pr.com

SOURCE Incognia