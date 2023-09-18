Incognia Wins 2023 Fraud Innovation Best Digital Identity Verification Award from Datos Insights

This recognition reflects Incognia's commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital identity verification space. Tweet this

"The Incognia platform has proven invaluable in lowering false positives, reducing identity fraud upon new account creation, and reducing account takeover (ATO) fraud losses," said David Mattei, Strategic Advisor at Datos Insights. "Many device fingerprinting solutions have a one-to-one relationship between a user and the user's device. If a user switches devices, the solution will recognize that this is a new device but is unaware that it is the same user. Leveraging the user's location information, Incognia recognizes that this is the same user with a new device, providing continuity within a fraud or authentication solution."

Datos Insights ranked several factors that made Incognia standout, including:

Innovation: Incognia's Location Fingerprint sets new standards in the authentication space for its novel method of uniquely identifying an individual.

User-centric: Many solutions on the market for identity proofing and user authentication are device-centric instead of user-centric. Location Fingerprint's user-centric approach assesses a user's reputation and knows their history across device resets and new purchases.

Incognia's Proof-of-Value: Unlike traditional proofs of concept, Incognia's POV allows businesses to test Location Fingerprint in production, analyze its performance, and measure potential return on investments without disrupting clients' existing processes.

André Ferraz, CEO and Co-Founder of Incognia, stated, "This award recognizes the dedication and innovation of the Incognia team in delivering state-of-the-art digital identity verification solutions. We are proud to be acknowledged for our commitment to preventing fraud, enhancing security, and providing seamless user experiences to the financial services industry."

Award winners of the Fraud & AML Impact Awards program were selected by a global panel of both internal and independent experts on fraud and AML based on various scoring criteria, including a demonstrated level of innovation, competitive advantage, alignment with market needs, effectiveness in mitigating financial crime risks, impact on customer experience and operational efficiency, seamless integration into existing systems, scalability for future growth, and a forward-looking roadmap for ongoing innovation.

