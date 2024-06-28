Incorporating Regulatory Affairs Into Your Quality Management System, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Industry best practices for unifying regulatory affairs and quality management into one interconnected system will be presented using a practical use case that underscores the importance of alignment between regulatory and quality teams. Post this

They will delve into the essential requirements of a regulatory information system and how these connect with quality management system requirements to enhance compliance and operational efficiency. Moreover, industry best practices for unifying regulatory affairs and quality management into one interconnected system will be presented using a practical use case that underscores the importance of alignment between regulatory and quality teams. The speakers will discuss how a comprehensive approach aims to foster a more cohesive and effective regulatory and quality management strategy within organizations.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the crucial integration of regulatory affairs and quality management systems in the life sciences industry.

Join experts from Dot Compliance, Beverly Gavia, Senior Implementation Consultant; and Yasmín E Cherie, Manager of New Product Introductions, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Incorporating Regulatory Affairs into Your Quality Management System.

