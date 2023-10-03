Incorporating the Patient's Voice in NASH Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into the patient perspective on burdens and challenges preventing participation in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) clinical trials from a leading NASH key opinion leader (KOL) and patient expert. Attendees will learn how to partner across the industry to improve the patient experience by using patient-centric trial strategies in NASH clinical trials. The featured speakers will discuss the strategies to include the patient voice to aid in NASH patient recruitment and retention for clinical trials.
TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is immense interest in finding new therapies for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which is increasingly being known as metabolic-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), due to the unmet need and race to the market to get the first treatment approved. In parallel, the rates of MASH are increasing, and it is linked to the global obesity epidemic and related metabolic disorders. MASH is now expected to be the leading indication for liver transplant in the next few years, surpassing hepatitis C and Alcoholic Hepatitis. Despite the high rates of MASH, recruitment to clinical trials remains challenging in NASH clinical trials.
This webinar will bring together a panel of experts representing the patient voice in MASH, and leading expertise in NASH clinical trials and the use of patient-centered research and patient-centric trial strategies. The feature speakers will discuss the patient burden and challenges of this disease, focusing on the need to partner across stakeholder groups in MASH to understand and improve the patient experience and incorporate the patient voice into the design of clinical trials.
The panel will also discuss the way forward for building on the voice of patients to define strategies to improve patient recruitment and retention in NASH clinical trials.
Join this webinar to hear a rich discussion on pioneering ways to innovate and improve the patient experience in MASH clinical trials, optimize protocol design and study delivery based on patient input and to accelerate enrollment and improve retention in clinical trials.
Join Soren Skovlund, Senior Director, Head, Patient Engagement & Insights, Patient-Centered Research, Evidera Patient Advisory Services Division, PPD, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific; Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance, Fatty Liver Alliance; Dr. John M. Vierling, Professor of Medicine and Surgery and Chief of Hepatology and Director of Baylor Liver Health at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston; and Dr. Graham Ellis, Executive Medical Director, Medical Science Strategy, PPD, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, for the live webinar on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Incorporating the Patient's Voice in NASH Clinical Trials.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article