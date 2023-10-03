Incorporating the Patient's Voice in NASH Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Join this webinar to hear a rich discussion on pioneering ways to innovate and improve the patient experience in MASH clinical trials, optimize protocol design and study delivery based on patient input and to accelerate enrollment and improve retention in clinical trials. Tweet this

The panel will also discuss the way forward for building on the voice of patients to define strategies to improve patient recruitment and retention in NASH clinical trials.

Join Soren Skovlund, Senior Director, Head, Patient Engagement & Insights, Patient-Centered Research, Evidera Patient Advisory Services Division, PPD, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific; Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance, Fatty Liver Alliance; Dr. John M. Vierling, Professor of Medicine and Surgery and Chief of Hepatology and Director of Baylor Liver Health at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston; and Dr. Graham Ellis, Executive Medical Director, Medical Science Strategy, PPD, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, for the live webinar on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Incorporating the Patient's Voice in NASH Clinical Trials.

