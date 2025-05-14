Incorrys Inc. Releases Canadian LNG Business Case Analysis

Incorrys Inc. has announced the release of their analysis regarding the Business Case for Canadian Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). According to this analysis in the current policy environment, and with competition from US Gulf Coast and other international projects that are not subject to net-zero requirements, Incorrys can see no business case for any new major Canadian LNG projects on the scale of LNG Canada.

Current Federal and British Columbia government net-zero policies are pushing new LNG investment away by mandating that Projects must utilize BC Hydro grid power, rather than behind-the-fence gas-fired power. This increases the power price on-site seven-fold, and more significantly, the price risk going forward from net-zero grid power over the 25 to 40 year economic life of these Projects is too high for Parties to sanction these multi-billion-dollar investments. Current net-zero policies at federal and provincial levels must be reversed to kick-start Canadian LNG.

"In the current policy environment, and with competition from US Gulf Coast and other international projects that are not subject to net-zero requirements, we can see no business case for any new major Canadian LNG projects on the scale of LNG Canada," said Edward Kallio, Incorrys Inc.'s Executive Advisor.

