Increase Data Speeds and USB Ports with L-com's New USB Double-Stack Adapter Couplers and Cables

The double-stack design means there are two sets of USB 3.0 or USB 2.0 connections stacked vertically. This allows for a more compact and organized installation, accommodating two USB ports in the space that might typically be occupied by one.

The adapter cable has a chrome-plated, shielded and grounded ABS housing, and 30-micro-inch gold-plated contacts that ensure reliable connection even after repeated mating cycles. The adapter comes in chrome plated, shielded or unshielded housing types, depending on whether or not the user prefers to ground the connector shell to their rack, panel or box. The USB cables can be installed securely by using L-com's ECF-style flange-mount design with screw mounting to pass through panels or enclosures.

Another benefit of L-com's new double-stack adapter couplers is better cable management. They help manage cable routing and provide a fixed point for connecting USB devices, preventing the need for loose or dangling cables inside an enclosure.

Of the newly released products, most come as a cable assembly, with seven length options from 1 foot to 10 feet. Four colors are also offered: ivory, black, silver or blue.

"These adapter couplers offer two main benefits," said Product Line Manager Dustin Guttadauro. "They upgrade you to higher data speeds from USB 2.0 to match the latest equipment. And they give you higher USB port density without taking up more space."

L-com's new USB 3.0 double-stack adapter couplers and cables and USB 2.0 double-stack adapter couplers and cables are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

