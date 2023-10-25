Increased Anesthesia Volume May Provide Longer Pain Relief During Dental Procedures

The significance occurred in the incidence of anesthesia at minute 48 Post this

A total of 118 healthy patients (52 male, 66 female), with an average age of 27 years, were assessed "to compare the peak incidence of success, onset, and incidence of pulpal anesthesia from 2 to 68 minutes in maxillary first molars following a buccal infiltration of 1.8 mL or 3.6 mL of 4% articaine with 1:100 000 epinephrine." Patients were randomized into two groups and underwent two instances of receiving anesthesia spaced two weeks apart. Each patient received the 1.8- and 3.6-mL doses at the first appointment and then the opposite amount at the second to compare the results.

Woo et al. report that they found no statistical significance for the anesthetic success, which occurred between 14 and 18 minutes, for either volume. This was also true of the onset times (4.5 minutes for 1.8 mL; 4.5 for 3.4 mL). The significance occurred in the incidence of anesthesia at minute 48. The researchers found a greater decline in the incidence for the 1.8-mL volume from 48 to 68 minutes. For both the 1.8-mL and 3.4-mL volumes, the incidence began to decline at about 30 minutes, with the greatest decline happening at 48 minutes. However, 78% of patients had a higher incidence rate of pulpal anesthesia, from 48 to 68 minutes. Neither volume was successful at providing anesthesia for all subjects for 60 minutes.

This study shows that increasing the volume of anesthesia from 1.8 to 3.4 mL for lengthy dental procedures provided a longer pain control duration in procedures lasting more than 48 minutes. However, it also highlighted the need for additional action in administering additional anesthesia for longer dental procedures to ensure optimal patient comfort. Woo and colleagues state that anesthesia "reinjection could be a clinical strategy to ensure adequate anesthesia in the maxilla for procedures lasting 60 minutes or longer."

Full text of the article, "Success of Pulpal Anesthesia Following Buccal Infiltration of the Maxillary First Molar With 1.8 mL and 3.6 mL of 4% Articaine With 1:100,000 Epinephrine: A Prospective, Randomized Crossover Study," Anesthesia Progress, Vol. 70, No. 3, 2023, is now available at https://doi.org/10.2344/anpr-70-03-01

