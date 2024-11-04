Incredible Adventures Await in China's Great Ancient Capital

Discover Nanjing's 2025 offerings, where ancient heritage meets cutting-edge innovations through new events, experiences, and enhanced travel opportunities.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As 2025 approaches, Nanjing invites travelers from around the globe to explore its rich blend of history, culture, and innovation. With an array of new experiences, cultural events, and enhanced travel offerings, this ancient capital continues to captivate those seeking authentic Chinese experiences.

Located 90 minutes from Shanghai via high-speed train, Nanjing is introducing new opportunities for visitors to experience the city's cultural heritage while enjoying modern amenities at hotels like Kempinski Nanjing, InterContinental Nanjing, or Jinling Hotel – Nanjing's oldest five star accommodation.

New and Enhanced Experiences for 2025

Chinese New Year at Confucius Temple: January 29 will mark the beginning of the Year of the Snake. Nanjing's historic Confucius Temple will once again be the heart of the city's vibrant New Year celebrations including traditional lion dances, street performances, and an array of festive food stalls.

Jinling Traditional Town: New cultural installations and interactive exhibits at Jinling Traditional Town celebrate the destination's storied past, with detailed insights into the lives of ancient scholars and artisans. To truly step back in time, visitors can rent traditional Chinese apparel at Jinling's Hanfu shop, then participate in authentic tea ceremonies and capture memorable photos in recreated historical settings.

Lotus Festival at Xuanwu Lake: In early June, this enchanting festival invites visitors to witness the breathtaking display of thousands of lotus flowers in full bloom - Visitors can also indulge in cultural performances that highlight lotus symbolism along with lotus-inspired culinary offerings.

Dragon Boat Festival: Each June, this Chinese holiday honors the ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan with dragon boat races on Xuanwu Lake where teams paddle in synchronized strokes to the beat of traditional drums. Other activities include eating sticky rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves known as zongzi, enjoying folk performances, and indulging in workshops such as making scented sachets to ward off evil spirits.

Deji Plaza: A premier luxury shopping and lifestyle destination located in the heart of Nanjing, Deji Plaza offers a wide range of high-end international and local brands. Beyond retail, the plaza is home to a variety of gourmet restaurants, entertainment venues, and the famed Deji Art Museum where visitors can virtually step into a "An Era in Jinling" painting dating back to the Song Dynasty.

Visitors can reach Nanjing via international flights arriving from North America into Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) and via key hubs in the Asia Pacific region into Nanjing Lukou International Airport (NKG). High-speed rail connections provide connectivity with China's largest cities, and a recently launched 144-hour visa free transit policy is available for travelers from 53 countries including the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom.

About Nanjing

Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, is situated in the Yangtze River Delta area 190 miles northwest of Shanghai. Recognized as one of the four great ancient capitals of China, Nanjing has served as the capital city of 10 Chinese dynasties and regimes for a total of more than 1,800 years. A sophisticated metropolis and a modern center of history, education, and culture, Nanjing is home to some of the country's most significant historical attractions such as the Xiaoling Tomb of the Ming Dynasty, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum; The Presidential Palace; and a City Wall that dates back more than 600 years. Popular attractions also include China's oldest public library and one of the country's first museums, the Nanjing Museum.

Nanjing is accessible from major North American cities via the Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), which is located a 90-minute ride via bullet train or three hours by car. Three train stations – Nanjing Railway Station, Nanjing South Railway Station, and Nanjing West Railway Station – connect Nanjing to all of China's major cities. For more information on Nanjing, visit www.gotonanjing.com or follow the destination on Instagram, Facebook, X or YouTube at @GoToNanjing.

