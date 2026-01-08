Incregen Therapeutics Advances First-in-Class GIP Ligand Antagonist INC-118 into IND-Enabling Development to Address Long-Term Obesity Management

Update on preclinical, manufacturing and regulatory progress on Incregen's INC-118, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to selectively antagonize the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) ligand, advancing the program into IND-enabling studies.

INC-118 directly antagonizes the circulating Glucose Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide (GIP) hormone for initial and durable weight loss

Significant preclinical and manufacturing progress reported

Regulatory agreements in place for IND-enabling program and Phase 1 clinical trials

Incregen Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for obesity and related metabolic disease, today announced continued progress in the development of INC-118, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to selectively antagonize the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) ligand, advancing the program into IND-enabling studies.

It is estimated over 40% of adults in the United States meet the clinical definition of obesity (body mass index ≥ 30), meaning roughly 100 million adults are living with obesity in the US. In fact, the US market for obesity related therapeutics could exceed $130 billion by 2031.

The treatment of obesity has been transformed by GLP-1 receptor agonists, which have demonstrated that meaningful, pharmacologically driven weight loss is achievable at scale.

However, treatment tolerability and long-term weight management remain challenging for many patients – weight regain following cessation, lean muscle mass loss, significant gastrointestinal discomfort, intolerable nausea and a requirement for continuous appetite suppression – all often result in treatment discontinuation. These challenges highlight the need for complementary or alternative metabolic approaches that extend beyond appetite suppression alone to support durable weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction over time.

Glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) plays a central role in nutrient handling, adipose tissue signaling and metabolic efficiency. While the role of GIP signaling in energy storage and fat deposition has value when caloric intake is properly balanced, GIP mediated fat deposition can also lead to obesity. Antagonizing GIP represents a mechanistically distinct strategy under investigation for modulating metabolic efficiency and supporting long-term weight regulation, particularly in patients who are unable to maintain or remain on GLP-1–based therapies. In addition, recent genetic data suggest that targeting the GIP pathway may reduce CV risk beyond effects on body weight and glycemic control, possibly via an anti-inflammatory mechanism.

INC-118 is a long-acting monoclonal antibody engineered to enable sustained and selective GIP ligand antagonism. Preclinical studies support continued advancement into IND-enabling development by having demonstrated pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties consistent with durable target engagement that will likely allow for once monthly dosing, and by validating INC-118's engagement with the GIP ligand with the resulting designed effects of elevated glucose and diminished insulin responses. These studies are focused on establishing translational PK/PD relationships, safety margins, and manufacturing readiness to support first-in-human evaluation. Validated commercial-grade manufacturing runs have also been achieved for INC-118.

Discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have established a clear path forward for INC-118 for the complete preclinical program required for the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and, if approved, the outcomes required of a Phase 1 program.

Patrick H. Griffin, MD, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Incregen Therapeutics, stated, "GLP-1 therapies have redefined what is possible in obesity treatment, but they also reveal the limitations of relying primarily on appetite suppression for a chronic metabolic disease driven largely by GIP. We believe selective, long-acting GIP antagonism represents a differentiated and complementary strategy with the potential to address unmet needs in long-term obesity management. INC-118 is designed to support durable metabolic outcomes and may play an important role for patients who are unable to sustain existing incretin-based therapies."

About Incregen Therapeutics

Incregen Therapeutics, a privately held company, is developing novel therapies for obesity and related metabolic disease, focused on delivering tolerable weight loss and durable weight management, particularly for patients who cannot tolerate existing therapies. The company's lead program, INC-118, is a proprietary monoclonal antibody designed to directly antagonize the circulating GIP ligand—a key hormone governing fat deposition—with the aim of enabling sustained weight loss and cardiovascular risk reduction. Incregen is advancing INC-118 through IND-enabling work toward Phase 1/2a proof-of-concept studies and is building a pipeline of additional oral and injectable anti-obesity agents. Visit www.incregentherapeutics.com.

About INC-118

INC-118 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody GIP (Glucose Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide) ligand antagonist designed to modulate energy balance, adiposity, and metabolic inflammation through long-acting peripheral GIP antagonism. GIP is one of two incretin hormones produced when food is consumed, the other one being GLP-1, the target for nearly all existing obesity treatments. GIP is the initial incretin hormone to be released into the circulation when ingested food enters the proximal duodenum and largely controls postprandial nutrient metabolism and is responsible for fat storage. On the other hand, GLP-1 is released from the right colon when the leading edge of small bowel contents leaves the ileum. GLP-1 is the target of currently available obesity therapeutics and acts primarily to delay gastric emptying which creates a pharmacological/artificial satiety signal and thereby controls appetite.

