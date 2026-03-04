Incregen Therapeutics Selected for Leading Healthcare Innovation Program

"We are honored to work with the Mayo Clinic Berg Innovation Exchange and their recognized leadership in treating gastrointestinal and endocrinology disorders," stated Patrick H. Griffin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Incregen Therapeutics. Post this

INC-118 is a long-acting monoclonal antibody engineered to enable sustained and selective GIP ligand antagonism. Preclinical studies support continued advancement into IND-enabling development by having demonstrated pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties consistent with durable target engagement that will likely allow for once monthly dosing, and by validating INC-118's engagement with the GIP ligand with the resulting designed effects of elevated glucose and diminished insulin responses. These studies are focused on establishing translational PK/PD relationships, safety margins, and manufacturing readiness to support first-in-human evaluation. Validated commercial-grade manufacturing runs have also been achieved for INC-118.

About Incregen Therapeutics

Incregen Therapeutics, a privately held company, is developing novel therapies for obesity and related metabolic disease, focused on delivering tolerable weight loss and durable weight management, particularly for patients who cannot tolerate existing therapies. The company's lead program, INC-118, is a long-acting proprietary monoclonal antibody designed to directly antagonize the circulating GIP ligand—a key hormone governing fat deposition—with the aim of enabling sustained weight loss and cardiovascular risk reduction. Incregen is advancing INC-118 through IND-enabling work toward Phase 1/2a proof-of-concept studies and is building a pipeline of additional oral and injectable anti-obesity agents. Visit www.incregentherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential benefits derived from membership in the Mayo Clinic Berg Innovation Exchange, as well as development, potential benefits, differentiation, and future clinical and commercial potential of INC-118, and expectations related to IND-enabling studies and the evolving obesity treatment landscape. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to preclinical findings, clinical development, regulatory review, manufacturing, competition, and market acceptance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Incregen undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

