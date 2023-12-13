IncreMedical Therapy Solutions Welcomes Interstate Therapy Solutions as Newest Partner in Transforming Healthcare

"We are proud to partner with IncreMedical and are excited to welcome Interstate Rehab into the Confluent Health family." - Kristi Henderson, CEO of Confluent Health. Post this

With their newly branded name, patients of Interstate can expect to receive the same high-quality care from the familiar faces they know and trust. However, with the integration into the IncreMedical family, the clinical team gains access to parent company, Confluent Health, along with their ecosystem of management services, education, and musculoskeletal health resources. These resources include efficient community outreach, digital innovations, value-based care pathway models, and marketing and finance tools. IncreMedical also offers partnerships with leading physical therapy networks such as PTPN network, continuing education programs, and staff development opportunities through Evidence in Motion and Fit For Work.

Greg Cooper, Managing Partner of IncreMedical, shares his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Since opening our doors, our vision has been to bridge the continuum of care delivery with health care systems, providers, employers, and patients through technology and value-added management services. We are delighted that this partnership will allow us to continue this vision but now with further hospital expansion on the west coast."

Kristi Henderson, FAAN, CEO of Confluent Health, adds, "We are proud to partner with IncreMedical and are excited to welcome Interstate into the Confluent Health family. Beth and Jim's team is made up of pre-eminent leaders in their respective fields, and bringing in Interstate is going to add significant value as we grow together. Our partnership has endless possibilities."

Larry Benz, DPT, Founder and Executive Chairman of Confluent Health, who led this initiative with members of the Confluent Health partnership team, added, "Combining Interstate with IncreMedical solidifies our continued commitment in California. Jim and Beth are well known physical therapy providers and we welcome them and their tremendous organization to our growing musculoskeletal platform."

Synergy Advisors, a healthcare-focused middle marketing M&A firm, played a pivotal role in facilitating this collaboration, serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Interstate in this transaction, along with the assistance of Carlo Mendoza of Mendoza Mazza and Associates.

About IncreMedical Therapy Solutions: IncreMedical Therapy Solutions provides post-acute management services for accountable care organizations, hospitals, and physician practices to include physical therapy, risk stratification and patient engagement strategies with a focus on preventable hospital re-admissions.

About Confluent Health: Confluent Health is a musculoskeletal company consisting of physical and occupational therapy, employer safety and health, health system partnerships, education, and digital innovations, all of which improve the quality of care for patients as well as lower the cost for employers. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluenthealth.

