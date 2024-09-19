Incremental Encoders for R&D and Prototyping in 48 hours or Less

Quantum Devices, Inc. Offers Quick Turn Incremental Encoder for OEMs with Motion Control Applications Post this

Speed up R&D and prototypes with customizable encoder configurations assembled entirely in the USA—no supply chain delays.

Need Custom Encoder Development?

Quantum's in-house research and development makes custom orders easy. We ensure clear channels of communication, direct interaction with our design team and great responsiveness.

Free Encoders

Quantum Devices, Inc. wants to partner with you on all sizes of projects. But if you have a large opportunity that requires immediate attention, please contact us to discuss free encoder samples for your projects prototyping.

48 Hour or Less Encoder Shipping Products

QM35 Encoder - This bearingless modular encoder offers a full complement of incremental and commutation signals. With line counts up to 8192 and 4, 6, 8, or 10 pole commutation, the QM35 is a high functioning encoder with a small footprint.

QML35 Encoder - This low profile bearingless encoder offers single ended (TTL) incremental and commutation signals. With line counts up to 8192 and standard pole counts of 4, 6, 8, or 10, the QML35 is a high functioning encoder with a small footprint.

QM35 EZ-Comm Encoder - The QM35 EZ-Comm Encoder is a low profile bearingless encoder that offers a full complement of incremental and commutation signals. The EZ-Comm feature is a programmable commutation offset. This feature allows for quicker installation and timing of the commutation channels to a BLDC motor. With line counts up to 8192, standard pole counts of 4, 6, 8, or 10 and the EZ-Comm-feature, the QM35 EZ-Comm is a high functioning encoder with a small footprint.

About:

Quantum Devices, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company that specializes in the design and development of standard and custom high-performance incremental encoders. Vertically integrated manufacturing ensures full control of product quality based on expertise in photodiode fabrication, electrical assembly, injection molding and metal component machining. Custom product specifications ensure successful installation, operation and maintenance in a broad variety of motion control industries and applications including robotics, and medical equipment.

