Indeed Flex Partners with Branch to Deliver Same Day Pay for Flex Workers

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Same Day Pay: Workers can access up to 50% of their earnings on the same day they complete work at no cost via the Branch App, reducing financial stress and providing greater control over their personal finances.

Fee-Free Digital Banking: The Branch App offers a digital wallet backed by a fee-free bank account* and Mastercard debit card along with free ATM options so that Flexers can eliminate traditional banking fees and have another direct deposit option.

Financial Management Tools: Branch provides a suite of financial wellness tools, including cashback rewards, cash flow insights, and a marketplace for additional personal financial solutions, to help workers manage their finances more effectively.

Enhanced Flexibility: The payments partnership aligns with Indeed Flex's commitment to empowering job seekers with control over work opportunities, ensuring that workers have the financial flexibility to match their work arrangements.

"Indeed Flex Same Day Pay has helped me out in multiple situations because it gives you access to the funds of that day at that moment when you need it most," said Alfonso, a Flexer in the Dallas area.

"At Indeed Flex, flexibility is at the heart of everything we do, and we're excited to enhance that commitment through our partnership with Branch," said Novo Constare, Founder and CEO, at Indeed Flex. "By enabling Flexers to access their pay as quickly and easily as they can pick up shifts, we're reinforcing our core value of providing both work and financial flexibility that adapts to their unique needs."

"Branch is excited to collaborate with Indeed Flex and support their mission of empowering the flexible workforce with greater choice," said Branch Founder and CEO Atif Siddiqi. "The Branch platform and app are designed to meet the unique needs of both temporary staffing firms and contingent workers. We're proud to offer an end-to-end solution that allows Indeed Flex to enhance workers' financial stability and overall work experience with even more speed, ease, and convenience."

HR Tech Investments LLC, a subsidiary of Indeed parent company Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd, is an investor in Branch.

Same Day Pay and the Branch App are available to Flexers today. To learn more about Same Day Pay, visit https://indeedflex.com/benefits-pay/same-day-pay/. For more information about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com.

*Banking services are provided by Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC.

About Indeed Flex

Indeed Flex is a temporary staffing platform that connects workers and employers through speed, quality, and choice. Job seekers can instantly access work on the Indeed Flex app and choose from an extensive range of jobs, across different industries and businesses, that best fit their skills, experience, availability, and location. As part of Indeed, the number one job site in the world, Indeed Flex connects talent with temporary, temp-to-permanent, and long-term work opportunities that fit their needs.

About Branch

Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that helps businesses deliver fast, flexible options for workers to get paid. Whether it's sending earnings to employees or contractors, companies choose Branch because they know that faster payments can help them strengthen worker loyalty, save time and money, and drive business growth. Earners that sign up with Branch can receive a free bank account, quick access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between pay cycles. Branch partners with the nation's leading companies in hospitality, healthcare, gig platforms & marketplaces, and staffing services. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award—Best Financial Services, FinTech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, and Great Place to Work Certification. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Eric Hernandez, Indeed Flex, 7373009696, [email protected], https://www.indeedflex.com

Adrianne Ho, Branch, 6126011122, [email protected], https://www.branchapp.com

SOURCE Indeed Flex