Independent Agents Access Top E&S Carriers through First Connect and Pathpoint Partnership

Pathpoint makes it simple and efficient for independent agents to find the right E&S coverage for their small commercial clients. Through Pathpoint, agents can access multiple markets simultaneously from one convenient, digital platform. The streamlined process reduces time spent securing for coverage so that they can focus on better serving existing customers and growing their books of business.

"Pathpoint is proud to partner with First Connect," said Alex Bargmann, CEO of Pathpoint. "Pathpoint's goal is to make it easy for agents and brokers to access top tier E&S markets."

Through this new partnership, First Connect agents can submit applications to an expansive network of small commercial E&S markets and receive multiple bindable quotes through a single submission. This includes customized solutions for hard-to-place risks such as contractors, lessor's risk, vacant buildings and land, cyber liability, and more.

"Our mission is getting clients the coverage they need without spending hours identifying markets or going back and forth on a single risk," added Bargmann. "By working together with First Connect, we can ensure their agents have the support and resources they need to grow their commercial E&S books."

Pathpoint launched in 2020 and works with more than 11,000 agents nationwide to place small commercial E&S accounts using a self-service platform that streamlines quoting, binding, and policy issuance for faster turnaround times.

About Pathpoint:

Pathpoint is the modern wholesaler where insurance agents can get bindable small commercial E&S quotes in just a few minutes. We combine proprietary technology and first-class service to enable strategic partners to give retail insurance agents fast access to quotes from multiple, AM Best-rated A and better, carriers in the Contractors, Vacants, Lessor's Risk, Monoline Property, Restaurants, and Cyber verticals. Pathpoint is licensed in all 50 states and a coverholder at Lloyd's of London. To learn more about Pathpoint, and becoming a strategic partner, visit www.pathpoint.com

About Hippo

Hippo is protecting the joy of homeownership, helping to safeguard customers' most important financial asset by harnessing the power of real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services to deliver proactive home protection. Hippo Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE: HIPO) operating subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Hippo Home Care, First Connect Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Mainsail Insurance Company. First Connect Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing details, visit http://www.hippo.com.

