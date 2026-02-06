Independent Author Achieves 21 #1 Bestseller Rankings Across 12 Cross-Disciplinary Books in Under a Year

68-book author and Italian award winner expands cross-disciplinary systems and announces elite course on the "ultimate mind."

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a literary landscape crowded with thousands of voices and perspectives, few authors ever break through to the top of Amazon's category rankings. Fewer still sustain that level of achievement across multiple works and disciplines. It is with immense pride that the scholarly community celebrates the author and thinker HRH Prince Gharios El Chemor, whose prolific body of work has now achieved a 21st #1 ranking spanning 12 different books — alongside an internationally recognized award for historical research — from a catalog that now includes 68 books published worldwide.

What further distinguishes this achievement is not merely commercial success, but the extraordinary scope of original philosophical and scientific systems developed across this corpus — a breadth increasingly compared by scholars and commentators to the work of history's great system-builders. His most consequential frameworks include Quantum Philosophy, PantaSupra, Ontoelectric Theory, Moral Physics, the Triple Accord, Meta-Constructivism, Chronodynamics, Dynamic Stoicism, JUSVERA, and the civilizational-design project Logos One — an integrated architecture spanning consciousness studies, physics, ethics, law, governance, and AI alignment.

Most recently, two ambitious new frameworks have joined this constellation.

Aurora is conceived as a next-generation epistemic engine: a meta-Bayesian and coherence-filtering system designed to strip decision-making of ideological distortion, emotional bias, and narrative capture, while integrating the Triple Accord and Meta-Constructivist principles as final ethical and structural calibrators. It is positioned as a tool for leaders, institutions, and advanced thinkers navigating high-complexity environments.

Alongside it stands Nous Prime, a didactic architecture for cultivating what Prince Gharios describes as the ultimate mind — a disciplined synthesis of critical reasoning, compassion, systems intelligence, and civilizational responsibility. Conceived not merely as a theory but as a trainable cognitive discipline, Nous Prime aims to form individuals capable of navigating technological acceleration, social fragmentation, and ethical ambiguity with lucidity and coherence.

An elite instructional course based on Nous Prime, focused on developing this "ultimate mind," is currently in preparation and is expected to be released soon, offering advanced students, professionals, and institutional leaders a direct pathway into the practical application of these ideas.

An Unprecedented Track Record of Excellence

This latest milestone reflects not only the breadth of Prince Gharios's intellectual pursuits, but the consistent impact his writing has had across diverse subject areas. According to Amazon Kindle category rankings, his book Astrology: A New Scientific Perspective has recently reached:

#1 in Physics of Time

#1 in System Theory Physics

#1 in Chaos & Systems

These top positions are part of a larger constellation of #1 Amazon rankings achieved across other titles — from international relations and comparative law, to metaphysics, cultural criticism, Aikido, spirituality, and cognitive psychology.

Among his noteworthy rankings are:

Royal Sovereignty (peer-reviewed) — #1 in Foreign & International Law, #1 in International Diplomacy

The Sovereign Perspective — #1 in Middle Eastern Literary Criticism

The Invisible People (peer-reviewed) — #1 in Christian Church Leadership, #1 in International Relations

Essentia: The Ultimate Key to God (peer-reviewed) — #1 in New Age Self-Help

Jusvera: Real Justice for a New Society — #1 in Comparative Law

The Oracle Effect — #1 in Pop Culture, Pop Culture/Graphic Design, Cultural Anthropology

Aikido: You're Doing It Wrong! and

Shinken Shobu: The Forgotten Heart of Aikido — #1 in Sports Training, Sports Essays, and Aikido

Quantum Philosophy: Toward a Scientific Basis for God — #1 in Metaphysics and Religious Philosophy

The Scientific Secret of Happiness: A Practical Guide — #1 in Cognitive Psychology

Sapientia: The Awakening of a New Consciousness — #1 in Mysticism & Spirituality

Each of these milestones contributes to the cumulative total of 21 category-leading achievements — an extraordinary record of intellectual versatility and appeal.

Recognition Beyond Rankings: Awarded Scholarship in History

In addition to these commercial and scholarly accomplishments, Prince Gharios received the 21st International Cultural Award Trentino–Abruzzo–Alto Adige (2014) from the Government of Italy for his peer-reviewed book Middle East: The Secret History. This esteemed honor, granted in the History category, acknowledges his rigorous research and contributions to understanding the complex past of one of the world's most pivotal regions.

About the Author & Scholar

HRH Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan Al-NuMan VIII is internationally recognized as the heir of the Ghassanid Dynasty, a gifted polymath, multifaceted prolific author, historian, philosopher, diplomat, and independent scholar whose work bridges rigorous academic thought and accessible public writing. With 68 published books spanning law, philosophy, geopolitics, consciousness studies, ethics, martial arts, systems theory, and spirituality, his intellectual journey reflects a commitment to exploring reality's deepest structures through interdisciplinary inquiry and innovative synthesis.

The scale of his output — and the architectural ambition of the systems he has introduced — has increasingly positioned his work within the lineage of history's grand synthetic thinkers: figures who sought not isolated theories, but unified explanatory maps of reality, society, and the human condition.

More about his background, philosophical frameworks, and complete bibliography can be found here

You may read Prince Gharios's academic papers for free here

A Legacy in Motion

What makes this achievement especially remarkable is not merely the number of #1 rankings, but the diversity of disciplines in which they were earned. Few authors can claim leadership in subjects as varied as international law, physics theory, spirituality, martial arts, cognitive psychology, and cultural anthropology.

Together, these accomplishments attest to a rare intellectual versatility, the continued resonance of Prince Gharios's work, and a growing global readership committed to deep thought and meaningful inquiry.

As this latest milestone demonstrates, the story is far from finished — it marks another chapter in a publishing journey that continues to redefine the boundaries of contemporary scholarship and public intellectual life.

