Independent Author Christopher Buchheit Releases Waypoint Eclipse, A Captivating Sci-Fi/Horror Novel, Now Available

By Christopher Buchheit

We are delighted to announce the publication of science fiction novel WAYPOINT ECLIPSE by Christopher Buchheit (available now). The novel was published on 27 October 2023 on Amazon, and it is perfect for fans of Interstellar and Blacke Crouch's Dark Matter. In WAYPOINT ECLIPSE, professional salvager Shep must escape a vindictive force hunting him in an abandoned lunar station by hacking the station's ancient systems to piece together fractured evidence of the salvation—or demise—of the station's original inhabitants.

"Seamlessly melding the essences of The Expanse and Andor…Waypoint Eclipse hooks the reader from the start and whisks them off into a grand saga." —Michael A. Stackpole, New York Times bestselling author of I, Jedi and Rogue Squadron

~3050 A.D. Nobody dares to go near Earth's old moon. The ancient lunar station has become a tomb for untold numbers of previous inhabitants. Shep, a professional hacker and salvager, embarks on a mission to the Waypoint Eclipse station in a last-ditch effort to salvage the remains for enough money to redeem himself to his family. But the journey becomes deadly as he and his crew become stranded. Shep must hack into Waypoint station's decrepit systems to learn how the station's original inhabitants escaped if he is to make it home alive. But he's presented with more information than he knows how to unravel—especially when a mysterious force begins to hunt Shep and his crew, killing them off one by one.

~2050 A.D. Anna Lee is the daughter of Waypoint's administrator, and she is neglected by her father and tormented by her peers. But she has no problem with doling out justice—or revenge. Meanwhile, Agata is an orphan refugee on the station, and she is accustomed to tragedy and oppression yet always seeks to see the good in others. And when the station faces its mysterious and cataclysmic end, both will do what they deem necessary for survival. Unbeknownst to them, their fates will decide Shep's, one thousand years in the future.

WAYPOINT ECLIPSE is a thrilling meditation on human nature, the people who shape us, and the unsettling steps we would take to make it home to those we love. WAYPOINT ECLIPSE is currently available in paperback and Kindle on Amazon. Grab a copy today!

CHRISTOPHER BUCHHEIT is the author of Artifacts (2014) and A Drop in the Bucket (2018), both independently published through Amazon.

Chris earned a Master of Arts in International Affairs at George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Chinese from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he took several courses in creative writing and playwriting. He currently serves as a cybersecurity project manager in Northern Virginia. You can find him online at https://www.chrisbuchheit.com.

